Local news last week shared the story of an elderly woman who was tricked into providing her bank account numbers to scammers. The newscaster said the thieves stole thousands of dollars from the 70-year-old.
I was barely listening until I heard those two words: elderly and 70. “Wait,” I shouted. “I am 70. Does that make me elderly?”
Reality began to seep in. I had never considered myself elderly, even though the last birthday marked seven decades of living. I ran to the mirror and looked hard at the reflection. “Hmm, I could easily pass for 55,” I decided. “OK, maybe 63,” I conceded. Definitely, there was no “elderly person” returning my stare, or so I thought.
“Do you need help to your car?” the cashier’s question pierced my reverie. “No thanks, I’m fine,” I replied. Milk and the few other items fit snugly into two small bags that I could manage easily. “Well, maybe I do look 70, or (gasp) even older,” I thought.
In the mail this week came my potential summons to be a juror, and I dutifully went online to complete the questionnaire. Following the name and address spaces was an interesting question: “Are you 70 and do not wish to serve?” Possible answers consisted of “Yes” or “No.” I needed both of them. Yes, I am 70 but still wish to serve.
I wanted to add that, unbelievably, I could still drive downtown, park, walk to the courthouse and carefully think about the case. Yet, the most upsetting question came next. “What is your birthdate?” To respond required me to scroll until I found the correct answer. Honestly, I thought 1948 would never appear.
Seriously, though, where did the time go? How could we “Baby Boomers” be turning toward the home stretch?
Time seemed to crawl when we were youngsters. I could hardly wait until 5 o’clock each evening for the "Mickey Mouse Club" and carefully donned the black ears with my name emblazoned on the back.
On Saturday nights, my family gathered for "Hit Parade" to chart our personal Top 10 songs, singing our hearts out when our favorite played. I vowed always to keep abreast of Billboard’s best, but that promise died along with Casey Kasem’s countdown.
Junior high and high school dragged by. Would Friday night ever arrive? My mother always cautioned with, “Don’t wish your life away.” How strange that those words now make so much sense. I picture myself telling my nieces to “Go slowly; enjoy life.” They won’t heed my words, just as I refused to internalize those of my mother. I wanted life to be full speed ahead.
It seems like yesterday that I began my first job. I laughed to myself when the personnel director (now called human resource director) discussed retirement and the importance of beginning a savings plan.
At 22 and fresh from college, my heart and mind could not embrace the thought of working for 30 years. How depressing. I pictured a long, unending road with no exits.
Now, I would love to return to that moment, knowing that I had 43 wonderful years ahead in my chosen career. It’s not that I would change much; I would just be certain to thoroughly enjoy every day. Life is shorter than I realized.
Family always played a significant role in my life. Sadly, as decades passed, family members left my side. First, my dear grandparents departed and then my parents. Our family was more fortunate than some as no one was taken early. All survived to their late 70s or 80s.
With good fortune, I still have some quality years left. My goal is to enjoy each hour, day and year. Join me in that quest.
— Tope lives in Baton Rouge
Advocate readers may submit stories of about 500 words to The Human Condition at features@theadvocate.com or The Advocate, EatPlayLive, 10705 Rieger Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. There is no payment, and stories will be edited. Authors should include their city of residence, and, if writing about yourself, a photo.