FRIDAY
LAFAYETTE REGGAE NIGHT PRESENTS YARD SQUAD: 5 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
2019 TINSEL & TREASURES MARKET: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. A one-stop shopping experience for all of your holiday needs, including jewelry, food, gifts, toys, home décor, apparel and more. $10.
SATURDAY
2019 BVD BAYOU FESTIVAL & BOAT PARADE: 8 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. The pre-parade festivities include face painting, the Bayou Bones Exhibit, food and beverage sales, and other essentials you may need for your journey. Post-parade activities include live music by GTO Party Band, vendors, food and beverages, games, snowballs, fish prints, and much more.
"EASY RIDER" FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Morganza High School, 752 S. La. 3050, Morganza. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film "Easy Rider," which shot several scenes around Morganza. Featuring motorcycle contest and show, guided bike ride, live music, raffle, blessing of the bikes and more. morganzala.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
ACADIANA BIRD FAIR & SALE: 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston Street, Lafayette. All types of pet and breeder birds will be for sale. Bird toys, bird food, bird cages and many other bird related Items will also be available for purchase. Raffle table and hourly drawings. Food available from C'est Bon Manger Food Truck. Admission: $5, children under 6 free.
SUNDAY
PADDLE THE FLOODED FOREST AT LAKE COCODRIE: 7:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E Pinhook Road, Lafayette. packpaddle.com.
2019 LOUISIANA BRIDAL EXPO: Noon, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. See the latest in wedding décor, formal wear, flowers, cakes and photographers. Also featuring businesses to help you plan a wedding or special occasion: caterers, gift registries, reception halls, limos and more. Must be 12 years or older to enter the event.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
