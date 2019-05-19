laineodds1

Laine Hardy

Louisiana's Laine Hardy made it through the first round of eliminations during the American Idol season finale on Sunday night.

The Livingston Parish singer opened the finale with 'Home' by Marc Broussard. He also performed 'Jambalaya' by Hank Williams.

After the first round of voting, Madison VanDenburg  was eliminated. Hardy and Alejandro Aranda will continue in the competition tonight.

Hardy could be the first Louisiana native to win American Idol.

