Louisiana's Laine Hardy made it through the first round of eliminations during the American Idol season finale on Sunday night.
The Livingston Parish singer opened the finale with 'Home' by Marc Broussard. He also performed 'Jambalaya' by Hank Williams.
Becoming Laine Hardy: Inside Livingston teen's transformation from shy singer to potential American Idol
FRENCH SETTLEMENT — As a child, Laine Hardy loved to run around barefoot.
After the first round of voting, Madison VanDenburg was eliminated. Hardy and Alejandro Aranda will continue in the competition tonight.
Hardy could be the first Louisiana native to win American Idol.
