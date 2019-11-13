FRIDAY
BINGO NIGHT 2019: 5 p.m., Catapult, 609 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. Ian Hoch hosts the Goat in the Road fundraiser featuring food, a cash bar, prizes and bingo. www.goatintheroadproductions.org. Tickets $10-$30.
FROMAGE A TROIS — CHEESE, CHEFS AND COCKTAILS: 7 p.m., The Cellar on St. Louis, 2500 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Chefs compete to make a perfect cheese bite with guests voting for their favorite; cocktails included. www.fetedesfromages.com. $25.
JUST SAY YAYA: 7 p.m., YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St., New Orleans. The fundraiser includes food, drinks, a silent auction, an art market and exhibition of works by YAYA artists and alumni. www.yayainc.org. Tickets $50.
ROCK OF AGES: 7 p.m., Vintage Rock Club, 1007 Poydras St., New Orleans. The event celebrates rock 'n' roll of the '60s to the '80s with food, drinks and dancing, and proceeds benefit Wishes, Wonders & Who Dats, a regional affiliate of the Make a Wish Foundation. www.vintagerockclub.com. Admission $20.
ODYSSEY 2019 — MYSTERE LOUISIANE: 8 p.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. The New Orleans Museum of Art's gala fundraiser includes dinner and live entertainment. www.noma.org. Tickets $150-$300.
SATURDAY
ART IN THE BEND: 10 a.m., Nuance Gallery, 728 Dublin St., New Orleans. The indoor pop-up market features art, jewelry, apparel, metal, pottery, accessories, food and cocktails.
FORESTIVAL — A CELEBRATION OF ART AND NATURE: 10 a.m., A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road, New Orleans. The festival features resident artists, music by the Lost Bayou Ramblers and others, panel discussions, food, art activities, nature walks and silent auction. www.astudiointhewoods.org. Tickets $15.
FETE DES FROMAGES: Noon, New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The cheese festival includes tastings, beverages, music and more. www.fetedesfromages.com. Tickets $35-$120.
VIVA LA OPA!: 7 p.m., The Crossing, 519 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Opus Opera presents a wine tasting focusing on liquors from Spain and Greece, with live music and food. www.opusopera.org. Tickets $75.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TREMÉ CREOLE GUMBO FESTIVAL AND CONGO SQUARE RHYTHMS FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. Saturday and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Two festivals from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation held simultaneously. Gumbo, live music, drum circles, Mardi Gras Indians, food demonstrations and two art markets. www.jazzaandheritage.org.
WEDNESDAY
DR. JOHN SECOND-LINE BIRTHDAY PARTY: 6 p.m., Congo Square, Louis Armstrong Park, North Rampart and St. Ann streets. A second-line parade and celebration to honor the life and birthday of Mac “Dr. John” Rebennack. James Andrews and the Crescent City All-Stars will lead the parade from Congo Square to Basin Street and ending at Canal Street.
STARTING THURSDAY
WORDS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL: Ace Hotel and various locations throughout the city, 600 Carondelet St., New Orleans. Four-day celebration of Mapping Change, exploring how arts can serve as vehicles for social justice, with speakers, tours, performances, panels on black theater, and literary lunches; to benefit One Book One New Orleans. Through Sunday. www.wordsandmusic.org. $10-$400.
THURSDAY
HELEN BRETT JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Gift and jewelry show, plus food, home décor, luggage and fashion. www.helenbrettexhibits.com. $15.
TIGERAMA: 7 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The musical extravaganza for all ages features The Golden Band from Tigerland, LSU Wind Ensemble, LSU Symphonic Winds, Golden Girls and Colorguard. $20-$65. www.saengernola.com.
ONGOING
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
WANDS & WISHES MERMAIDS: 10 a.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 24, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., New Orleans. Mermaids will dive beneath the surface of the Great Maya Reef, which is home to stingrays and tropical fish. Guests can also meet a mermaid up close, have photos taken and enjoy activities. Through Nov. 24. www.mermaidsataudubon.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones