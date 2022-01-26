Lightwire onstage
You've seen them on "America's Got Talent" and "Face Off." Now, Lightwire Theatre troupe presents "The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Manship Theatre. Suited for kindergartners through fourth graders. $20. manshiptheatre.org.
Watch the horses
The 2022 Capital Area Horse Show at LSU's Parker Coliseum will have performance events starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and speed events beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. The show will benefit the East Baton Rouge 4-H Foundation. (225) 936-0099 or stephen@lamptonlane.com.
Beyond the images
In the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's new exhibit, "In Empathy We Trust," artist duo E2- Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien photographically reimagine iconic works of art using more diverse figures. The shows opens Saturday. lasm.org.