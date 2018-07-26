Not only did Mia Borders perform with George Porter Jr. this year, but she also wrote songs with the fellow New Orleans artist.
Borders made a guest appearance with 2018 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Porter at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The Recording Academy honored the classic funk bassist and his bandmates in the Meters with the Grammy accolade.
Borders also co-wrote two songs with Porter for his in-progress new album. She’s one of a select group of female New Orleans singer-songwriters he’s collaborating with.
Borders, who’ll perform Friday with her band at the Dyson House Listening Room, wrote lyrics for music Porter provided.
“He’s a supercool guy, obviously,” she said. “But he’s also reaching out to female vocalists and songwriters to draw attention to us.”
Borders, 31, has already released 11 recordings. Her music encompasses Memphis and Motown soul, rock, funk, R&B, pop, hip-hop and gospel. Despite being so experienced in the studio and working as a professional musician for more than decade, she’s delighted by the opportunity to learn everything she can from funk master Porter.
“Yeah, anything he has to say is definitely worth me hearing,” she said. “The Meters are one of the best bands of all time. And he’s everything you’d want a musician of his caliber to be. Very open and receptive. He’s supportive and genuinely curious about my ideas. Yeah, it’s awesome.”
There’s also the possibility that Porter may one day contribute to one of Borders’ recordings.
“My bassist, Jesse Morrow, says that should happen,” she said. “Jesse was like, ‘Wait. What? Who? Yes, I’m out. You call George when you need him.’ ”
Borders' work with Porter segues nicely to her own upcoming studio project. It’s an EP influenced by 1970s funk. Lately, George Clinton, Parliament, Rufus, Chaka Khan and Betty Davis are high on her playlist.
Davis, the most obscure of the latter artists, released three avant-garde funk albums in the 1970s. Briefly married to Miles Davis, she influenced the great jazz trumpeter, introducing him to Sly Stone and Jimi Hendrix.
“Betty Davis has some really killer stuff,” Borders said. “When I first started performing, a bunch of people were like, ‘Oh, you’d really dig this chick’s music.’ I listened to it and was like, ‘Yes. A woman was doing this? Nice.' ”
Finding female artists to emulate has been more difficult than finding male inspirations, Borders said. Davis, for instance, dropped out of sight in the mid-1980s. Many assumed she’d died. A recent report in The New Yorker says that a new documentary about Davis, “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” offers an impressionistic meditation on her career and subsequent reclusion.
“Men tended to have longer careers,” Borders said. “Whereas female artists in the Stax and Motown era would get a song or two and that was it. You didn’t hear from them again.”
Borders is keeping the lyrics for her forthcoming EP on the light side.
“There’s a lot of dark stuff happening in the world,” she said. “I found myself at a crossroads. Do I write a super-dark record? Or do I try to create music that helps people feel better? And that’s what I look for in music, as a listener, music that helps me.”
In addition to her musical pursuits, Borders writes screenplays. And she recently published her first children’s book, “Hey! So I’m a Baby.” The book grew from the stories she tells her three nieces and nephew.
“I create weird characters based on their stuffed animals,” Borders said. “My intention was to make something entertaining for children and their parents. So, we get a few laughs and some good moments of reflection.”
MIA BORDERS/JAYCE GUERIN
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dyson House Listening Room, 7575 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge
COST: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $35 VIP
INFO: dysonhouselr.com