Kickoff your Independence Day festivities early with the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance's July 4 celebration of local food tastings at Red Stick Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 30, at the Pennington Biomedical Center, 6400 Perkins Road.
The event, called Farm to Fourth, will feature meat, seafood and veggies grilled by vendors, jambalaya, live music and a festive, family-friendly environment.
Farm to Fourth is part of BREADA’s Fresh Fest, which highlights different agricultural crops every week throughout June and July to promote the height of Louisiana’s summer harvest and encourage the community to purchase fresh food from local farmers.
In addition to the free food samples, Farm to Fourth visitors will be able to shop for seafood, meat, baked goods, jams, jellies, pickles and plants, as well as a selection of summer vegetables including corn, peppers, watermelons, eggplant and tomatoes.
For more information, visit breada.org.
Rooftop BBQ Bash
Tickets are on sale for the LSU Museum of Art's Rockin' on the Rooftop BBQ Bash on Monday, July 4. The event will include live music by Sweet Southern Heat, food by City Pork, a batch drink by Three Roll Estate and viewing WBRZ's annual Fireworks on the Mississippi from atop the Shaw Center for the Arts' Pennington Rooftop Terrace, 100 Lafayette St.
A cash bar will be available throughout the evening with complimentary soft drinks and water provided by Coca-Cola/LSU Auxiliary Services. Tickets are $60 for nonmuseum members, $50 for museum members, $40 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and younger. by calling (225) 389-7210 or visiting eventbrite.com/e/rockin-on-the-rooftop-bbq-bash-fourth-of-july-celebration-tickets-333821508117.
Red, White & Bluechon
Tickets are on sale for the Red, White and "Bluechon" de lait and Wine Sampling from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St.
Proceeds will benefit the museum and its restoration. Your ticket will include a wine sampling with a choice of reds, whites and a special blue wine from abroad, along with a cochon de lait and charcuterie board. There also will also be a silent auction.
Tickets are $35 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/red-white-and-bluechon-de-lait-and-wine-sampling-tickets-362752090267.
Burger cook-off
The volunteer group, We Are The Difference, will host a Burger Cook Off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 58015 Plaquemine St., Plaquemine.
Along with the burger competition, the event also will feature vendors, live music, a scavenger hunt and other activities.
For more information, call (225) 238-7616 or visit wearethedifference.org.
Winemaking exploration
Tickets are on sale for the class, "What's a Winemaker to Do?", from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Blend, 304 Laurel St.
Decisions, decisions, decisions — there are so many choices a winemaker has to make in every vintage. This class will explore some of those choices and how those decisions affect what ends up in your glass. The class will feature five wines with an optional cheeseboard pairing ticket.
Tickets are $35 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/whats-a-winemaker-to-do-tickets-365679556397.
Music at Old School
Old School BBQ and Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd., will feature live music by Sessions from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
For more information, call (225) 831-9336.