Regular brisk walking can help maintain healthy weight and help lose body fat, reduce stress, increase energy, improve sleep and manage medical conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, according to the Mayo Clinic. Is there anything it can’t do?
“I came out here to clear out my mind, just talk to myself, I guess,” said Gregory Richard, 28, who was walking the LSU Burden Museum and Gardens trails on a recent sunny Thursday midday.
So, what’s stopping you? If you live in Baton Rouge, you can’t use the lack of places to walk as an excuse.
There are so many trails in the parish that walkers are seldom far away from a place to stretch their legs. In addition to BREC’s 48 neighborhood public parks that have short tracks, there are longer trails where walkers can enjoy nature and encounter plenty of people with the same goal. There are also trails that offer more of a hiking challenge, but that’s a story for another day.
Don’t have a favorite place to walk? Here are a few to consider:
University Lake. Robert Frost wasn’t thinking of this when he referenced the road “less traveled by.” The paths and streets circumnavigating University Lake see a whole lot of action from walkers, drawn by the ambience of the lake itself, its proximity to LSU and the people-watching opportunities.
There are sidewalks or paved parking paths around most of the lake and relatively placid neighborhood streets around the rest. Milford Wampold Park off Stanford Avenue is the most popular starting and stopping point for those driving there. It’s roughly 4 miles around the entire lake, so don’t feel bad if you don’t feel up to imitating Ferdinand Magellan.
LSU Burden Museum and Gardens. Bordered by a sea of Interstate 10 traffic, uber-busy Essen Lane and the Our Lady of the Lake medical complex, Burden is an island of tranquillity known mostly for the LSU Rural Life Museum, but walkers have come to appreciate several trails that wind through thick woods. Plus, the Learning Tree Trail has helpful markings for those who want to identify the plants.
Mornings and weekends are the most popular times for walking at Burden, said Haleigh Judge, communications director at Burden. The trails are covered in gravel, but some areas get muddy after a rain, so come prepared, Judge said. It’s a loop trail, so even though the foliage is thick, you’ll find your way back. “There’s quite literally no way for you to get lost, so keep walking,” Judge said. Gates to Burden are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dawson Creek Trail Loop. This is BREC’s most popular “greenway” trail, said Whitney Hoffman Sayal, assistant director of urban trails. Unlike paths entirely inside public parks, greenways to beyond the park boundaries, and this 2.1-mile greenway extends from Quail Drive behind the Pennington Biomedical Research Center to Perkins Road Park.
Ward Creek Greenway. Its proximity to Interstate 10 doesn’t make this the most scenic trail in the parish. But its close to the Mall of Louisiana and the Siegen Village shopping centers, providing plenty of places to park and a place to work on your fitness after shopping. The entire out-and-back trail is 4.8 miles long.
State Capitol Complex. In addition to the Capitol grounds and Arsenal Park, a 1.5-mile out-and-back trail runs along the south and west sides of Capitol Lake. The large live oak trees provide shade as you stroll with the lake on one side and the Capitol and other state buildings on the other side.
ExxonMobil Cypress Bayou Trail at Greenwood Community Park, Baker. Circling one of the park’s lakes, this 0.8-mile trail has plenty of views of nature and opportunities to get close to the water or sit and rest. Signage along the trail describes this property’s role in World War II when it served as an ammunition depot that supported Harding Field, which is now Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.