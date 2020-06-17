Join the parties
On Friday, take the family for music and food at the Millennial Park Block Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3817 Florida Blvd., or check out the KAWD Celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., 4242 Government St. On Saturday, the Unity Downtown Festival runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 200 North Blvd.
Take to the streets
The first "Social Distance" Juneteenth Caravan lines up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St. Rather walk than ride? The Louisiana Suit Up March starts at 10 a.m. from the Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
And, also ...
Join the Unity Glow Bike Ride from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 3817 Florida Blvd., or go online for The Hate You Give virtual discussion at 7 p.m. Friday on Zoom: 303 557 3854 / @theletreceg
For more on these events commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S., go to visitbatonrouge.com. To sign up and pay the $25 fee for the caravan, go to eventbrite.com.