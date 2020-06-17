154Juneteenth.061916.jpg _lowres

Marilyn Craig-Brown, front, along with other R.W. Craig Lip Sync Ministry members, from left, Linda Williams, Gwendolyn Jones and Ella Jean McGinnis perform for a past Juneteenth Roots and Heritage Festival.

 FILE PHOTO

Join the parties

On Friday, take the family for music and food at the Millennial Park Block Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 3817 Florida Blvd., or check out the KAWD Celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., 4242 Government St. On Saturday, the Unity Downtown Festival runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 200 North Blvd.

Take to the streets

The first "Social Distance" Juneteenth Caravan lines up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St. Rather walk than ride? The Louisiana Suit Up March starts at 10 a.m. from the Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.

And, also ...

Join the Unity Glow Bike Ride from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 3817 Florida Blvd., or go online for The Hate You Give virtual discussion at 7 p.m. Friday on Zoom: 303 557 3854 / @theletreceg

For more on these events commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S., go to visitbatonrouge.com. To sign up and pay the $25 fee for the caravan, go to eventbrite.com.

