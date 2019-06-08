The Baton Rouge Delta Development Corporation will present 19 debutantes on Saturday, Aug. 3, at its 54th Annual Debutante Cotillion. The young women will be introduced to the community on Sunday, June 9, during the annual Presentation Tea, with a theme of “An Evening with the Debutantes," at the Baton Rouge Delta Sorority House on Harding Boulevard.
The coterie of debutantes are Mackenzie Raegan Bell, daughter of Wanda and Michael T. Bell; Daria Joy Carter, daughter of Tiffany and Adrian Carter; Naana Alberta Ennin, daughter of Sophia and Ato Ennin; Tahirah L. Forte, daughter of Sherice D. Forte, of Baton Rouge, and Tahir L. Forte, of Prairieville; Jahmaya Nicole Glover, daughter of Kenyana Nicole Coates-Glover and Jospeh Glover III; Chloe Olivia Hill, daughter of Yvette and Calvin Hill; Brionna Julia James, daughter of Melissa and Bruce James; Dorian Shaliece Jones, daughter of Shantell and Deron Jones; Kenyah Mariah Marie Jones, daughter of Nevard Elbert Jones, of New Orleans, and the late Charlene James Brown; LeahMonet Gloria Morgan, daughter of Gabrielle Brown-Morgan and Warren Eldridge Morgan Jr.; Karrington Deyone Ned, daughter of Keshia N. Roberson and Derrick Ned; Zion Kim Ross, daughter of Karen Williams-Ross and Kim Anthony Ross; Jhayce Kalisse Smith, daughter of Angelica and Keith Smith; Kya Lydell Smith, daughter of Danetta Camper-Smith and Carl Smith; Quinterria Renae Tennart, daughter of Sheneka and Morel Johnson; Skylar Ella Jean Williams, daughter of Melinda and James Anderson Jr.; Chyna Nicole Williams, daughter of Demetra and Michael Breaux; Jailen SandraJo Wright, daughter of Shantell Young and the late Julius Wright Sr.; and Karin E’lane Wright, daughter of Trudi Griffin, of Port Allen, and Kina Wright Sr.
Mackenzie Raegan Bell is a graduate of Episcopal School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, National Society for Dance Arts, National Junior Classical League and National Latin Honor Society. She also was a member of the Dance Ensemble and the varsity tennis team. An AP Scholar, she attends Greater New Guide Baptist Church. Mackenzie is the granddaughter of the late Virginia Dunbar and the late William Dunbar and Noella H. Bell, of Violet, and the late Patrick Bell. She is sponsored by Kimberly H. LaMotte, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Daria Joy Carter is a senior at Lee Magnet High School. Her hobbies include dancing, traveling and computer technology, and she attends St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Daria is the granddaughter of the late Joyce Samuel and the late Alfred Samuel and Linda Carter and Frank Carter. She is sponsored by Frances Crocram, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Naana Alberta Ennin is a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School, where she was a member of the Key Club and Art Club. She attends St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she is a member of the youth group and step team. Naana is the granddaughter of Eunice Alberta Simmons. She is sponsored by Sylvia W. Sanders, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Tahirah L. Forte is a senior at St. Amant High School, where she is a member of the French Club, Thespian Society, DECA, National Beta Society and the Black History Club. She competed in the district and state literary rally for two consecutive years. She attends Hollywood Street Church of Christ. Tahirah is the granddaughter of Bonne Forte and the late Charles H. Forte. She is sponsored by her mother, a member the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Jahmaya Nicole Glover is a senior at Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and step team. She has been on the A/B honor roll since kindergarten and was 2017 cheerleading co-captain. She attends Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, where she is a member of the liturgical dance team. Jahmaya is the granddaughter of Ruthie and Eddie Coates Jr. and Sheila and Joseph Glover Jr. She is sponsored by Edith L. Cox and Ashley Cox Coates, members of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Chloe Olivia Hill is a graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High School, where she was a member of the Beta Club, Drama Club and cheerleading team. She was on the Principal’s List for three years, as well as the dean’s list. She attends St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Chloe is the granddaughter of the late Yvonne Perez Colson and the late Edward Allan Colson, and the late Audrey Frelow and the late Calvin Hill. She is sponsored by Keshia Roberson, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Brionna Julia James is a senior at Iberville Math, Science & Arts Academy-West in St. Gabriel and a member of the Plaquemine High School cheerleading team, track team and Lambda Tau Youth Sorority. She is on the honor roll and received numerous awards for academic excellence. She attends Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Brionna is the granddaughter of Julia Hall, of Brusly, and the late Murial E. Hall Sr. and Betty Lou and Joseph James, of Plaquemine. She is sponsored by Edith Cox, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Dorian Shaliece Jones is a graduate of Lee Magnet High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and tennis team. She is the granddaughter of Arlene Smith Sanders and Russel Sanders, the late Ernest E. Smith, Diane and Oliver Jones Jr. and the late Loyce Brown Jones. She is sponsored by Trina Carolina Hall, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Kenyah Mariah Marie Jones is a graduate of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, where she was a member of the marching band, concert band, Key Club and Amnesty International. She was co-section leader of the band’s woodwind section. She attends Household of Faith in New Orleans. Kenyah is the granddaughter of Elaine and Charles James Jr., of New Orleans, and Felicia Jones-Harvey, of Devant, and Phil Washington, of Westwego. She is sponsored by Debbra Pogue, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
LeahMonet Gloria Morgan is a senior at Istrouma High School, where she serves as vice president of the Student Government Association. She is a member of the varsity volleyball team, varsity track and field team and the All Starz in Motion dance team. She was homecoming queen for the 2018-19 school year and on the honor roll. She attends Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church. LeahMonet is the granddaughter of Johnnie M. Brown and the late Sidney Brown III and Paulette Johnson and Warren E. Morgan Sr. She is sponsored by Jory White, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Karrington Deyone Ned is a senior at Lee Magnet High School. Her hobbies include singing and creating natural hair styles. She attends Living Faith Christian Center. Karrington is the granddaughter of the late Mary Roberson and the late Enoris Roberson and the late Sydney Ned and the late Irma Ned. She is sponsored by her mother, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Zion Kim Ross is a senior at Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the Spirit Club, film club, gospel choir and softball league. She is a member of the Interdenominational Faith Assembly. Zion is the granddaughter of Velma Banks Williams and the late Alex Williams and Vivian and Herman Ross. She is sponsored by Mechaune Butler, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Jhayce Kalisse Smith is a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, where she is a member of the Spanish Club and St. Jude Leadership Society. Her hobbies include volunteering at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, dance, design and sewing. Jhayce is the granddaughter of Thelma and Samuel Johnson and the late Elaine DeCuir Smith and the late Kent J. Smith Sr. She is sponsored by Keshala Jackson, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Kya Lydell Smith is a senior at McKinley High School, where she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a student manager of the baseball team. She has been on the honor roll for her entire high school career and attends Bethany Church. Kya is the granddaughter of Leona E. Camper, of Baton Rouge, and Oscar Coleman, of Plaquemine, and the late Ledell Smith and the late Leon Smith. She is sponsored by Mechaune Butler, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Quinterria Renae Tennart is a senior at Southern University Laboratory School, where she plays volleyball. Her hobbies include reading, film and short plays. She attends Greater King David Baptist Church. Quinterria is the granddaughter of Frankie and Neal Burrell, of Baker. She is sponsored by Lauren Clark, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Chyna Nicole Williams is a senior at Lee Magnet High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta Club, the Spirit Club and the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Her hobbies include cheerleading, reading and volunteering. She attends Living Faith Christian Center and is a member of the Living Faith Youth Ministry. Chyna is the granddaughter of the late Patricia Elizabeth Francis and Ricky Sellers, of Houston, and the late Audre May Smith-Breaux and the late Raymond H. Breaux Sr. She is sponsored by Keshia Roberson, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Skylar EllaJe’an Williams is a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, where she is a member of the swim team, the Key Club, the Interact Club and the step team. She also serves as the editor of the African Heritage Club publication. Her hobbies include swimming and architectural drafting. She attends The Israel of God. Skylar is the granddaughter of Naurmey Jean Williams-Antoine and Eddie Antoine, of Erwinville, and the late Johnnie D. Williams and Robert Williams, the late Ella Williams and Betty Anderson. She is sponsored by D’Shawn Valery, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Jailen SandraJo Wright is a graduate of Lee Magnet High School, where she participated in the Mock Trial competition as the prosecutor and was chosen to speak at the Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting. She was the keynote speaker for Girls State and voted as best Table Topic speaker for Toastmasters International. Jailen attends St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She is the granddaughter of Betty and Wilfredo Torres and the late Willie Pikes and Sandra and Bruce Wright Sr., of New Orleans. She is sponsored by Denise Clark, a member of the BRDDC and past president of Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
Karin E’Lane Wright is a senior at McKinley High School, where she is a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of the Beta Delta Tau Youth Sorority. Her hobbies include reading and bowling. Karin attends Providence II Baptist Church. She is the granddaughter of the late Elaine Miller Raby and Dr. C.T. Raby, of Ethel, and the late Annie Wright and the late Willie Gant. She is sponsored by Mechaune Butler, a member of the BRDDC and Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter.
The Grand Cotillion will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Natasha Seals is chairwoman of the cotillion, with Monica Davis as cotillion co-chairwoman. Karmen R. Davis is the board president of the BRDDC, and Tisha R. McKinney is president of Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.