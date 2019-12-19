An artist’s workspace can say a lot about them. What they put on the walls or what tools they use can reveal more about the person and their process. Frame of Mind is a monthly Red feature focusing on Baton Rouge creators and the spaces they work in.
This summer, in a family home in the heart of the Garden District, Grace Chetta launched Gretta Garments, a clothing brand inspired by vintage fabrics handed down to Chetta by her grandmother.
In a bright, open spare room, Chetta designs and sews custom-fit garments for her new business. She also appears at local market pop-ups and branded events, including a recent fashion show showcasing her new line.
With a degree in apparel design and experience in the fashion industry, Chetta uses her skill and artistic talent to create a variety of funky, easy-to-wear dresses inspired by eras such as the 1960s and '70s.
Bold fabrics, inspired shift dresses, feminine boho midi dresses and more hang on racks in her studio. The open space features a large working table for sketching, sewing and putting the pieces together. A sewing machine, serger (seam finisher) and iron are kept at separate stations but tools like scissors, rulers and pins are kept handy for everyday use. There are shelves of books about design, a vintage Zenith radio for listening and multiple dress forms around the room. The bright space is mostly neutral in color, contrasted by Chetta’s plentiful stock of fun vintage fabrics, folded on shelves and in drawers, waiting to be turned into something great.
Deciding to use vintage fabrics, and what you already own to inspire you to make something, is a resourceful and sustainable decision. Because Gretta Garments is unique in this practice, what is made is also unique. In a way, Chetta lets her fabrics determine the design and from that comes desirable, limited, unique garments.
Look for Gretta Garments at Mid City Maker’s Markets. More can be found on Etsy at www.etsy.com/shop/GrettaGarments and on Instagram, @GrettaGarments.