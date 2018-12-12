The holiday season is well underway in the Baton Rouge area. By now, we're sure the tree is up, the lights have been strung across the front porch and maybe even some stockings have been hung by the chimney with care.
Hanukkah recently concluded, and the solstice (Friday, Dec. 21), Christmas (Tuesday, Dec. 25) and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26 through Jan. 1) are quickly approaching. And the region is bustling with activity.
To help make organizing your December a little easier, we've compiled a guide to the holiday season's major events happening in the Baton Rouge area. This list has been published in two parts: Events happening Dec. 14 through Dec. 27 are below, and a previous list was published on Nov. 30. We'll also publish a New Year's Eve Guide on Dec. 28.
Thursday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 23
ACT'S "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE": 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; Ascension Community Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. A man sees that life isn't so bad when a guardian angel shows him what his town would be like if he had never been born. Directed by Michael Mason. $15-$25. (225) 647-1230; actgonzales.org.
Friday, Dec. 14
A GRINCH'ED UGLY CHRISTMAS COSTUME PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Featuring costume contest and performances by Alexa Milano and Amanda Andrews. facebook.com/splashbr.
Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15
CANGELOSI DANCE PROJECT'S "HOLIDAY NUTCRACKER": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $28-$38. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org; cangelosidanceproject.com.
Friday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 16
THEATRE BATON ROUGE'S "A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Charles Dickens' classic about the miserly Scrooge and the three ghosts who teach him a love for Christmas. Adapted by Romulus Linney. $25 general, $19 students. (225) 924-6496; theatrebr.org.
Saturday, Dec. 15
CHRISTMAS AT THE JUNCTION: 7 p.m., Grand Country Junction, I-12 at exit 19, Satsuma. Family-friendly, Branson-style music show featuring local performers. $15 adults; $10 ages 4-12; free ages 3 and under. (985) 507-9432; grandcountryjunction.com.
WYNK'S JINGLE JAM: 9 p.m., Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Featuring Riley Green, Dylan Schneider and Sara Collins. $15. (225) 928-4655; thetexasclub.com.
Saturday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 16
"THE NUTCRACKER: A TALE FROM THE BAYOU": 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. both days, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's rendition of the holiday classic is a long-running city tradition. $28-$62. (225) 389-3030; raisingcanesrivercenter.com; batonrougeballet.org.
PLAYMAKERS' "ELF THE MUSICAL JR.": 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, LSU Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. Buddy, a human raised among elves, goes looking for his birth father in New York City. $21 adults, $15.75 ages 2-11. (225) 578-6996; playmakersbr.org.
Saturdays, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22
"THE POLAR EXPRESS": 3 p.m. both days, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Screening of the holiday movie in the planetarium theater. Museum admission applies: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12; free for members. (225) 344-5272; lasm.org.
Sunday, Dec. 16
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway. (225) 756-8815; masonsgrill.com.
CHRISTMAS CAROLS SINGALONG: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., 10202 Perkins Rowe. Traditional carols, both religious and secular, led by Jude Wilson. Meet in front of the Perkins Rowe Cinemark movie theater. Free. (225) 936-6667.
HOLIDAY EVENING WITH THE 10 TENORS: 6:30 p.m., BRCC's Magnolia Theatre, 201 Community College Drive. Concert preceded by gala reception at 5 p.m. $25-$100. (225) 216-8040; brccf.org.
"SCROOGE: A MISERABLE S.O.B.": 7 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A staged reading of a place that puts an irreverent spin on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." A holiday benefit performance hosted by Playmakers. This is an adult event. $8 advance; $10 door. (225) 578-6996; playmakersbr.org.
Sunday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 18
CHRISTMAS MARKETPLACE DAYS: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nottoway Plantation, 31025 Highway 1, White Castle. Vendors selling arts, crafts and holiday merchandise, bonfires on the levee and fireworks. The American Queen will also be docked at Nottoway. Free. (225) 545-2730; nottoway.com.
Monday, Dec. 17
"JUNIE B. JONES: JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS": 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. First-grader Junie B. Jones gets a lesson in gift-giving and celebrating the holiday season. $20. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.
104.5 ESPN CHRISTMAS PARTY: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Creole Cabana, 7477 Burbank Drive. Saints vs. Panthers will be on the TVs, with door prizes and drink specials. facebook.com/1045espn.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT WITH MAGNOLIA STRINGS: 6:30 p.m., City Club, 355 North Blvd. $65; reservations required. (225) 387-5767; facebook.com/cityclubbr.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
SANTA AT WHITE STAR: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Kids' storytime and pictures with Santa Claus. facebook.com/whitestarbr.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
DINNER WITH THE GRINCH: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway. Free photos with The Grinch. (225) 227-2563; facebook.com/velvetcactusbr.
Thursday, Dec. 20
UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER RUN: 5:30 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Fun run hosted by Varsity Sports with ugly Christmas sweater contest. Winner gets a $25 bar tab at Mouton or $25 gift card to Varsity Sports. varsityrunning.com.
TIMEOUT LOUNGE CHRISTMAS PARTY: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., TimeOut Lounge, 4619 Bennington Ave. Chris LeBlanc and Josh Garrett will perform 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (225) 330-4593; facebook.com/timeoutloungebr.
MARC BROUSSARD: "MISTLETOE AND MAGNOLIAS HOLIDAY SHOW": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $40-$55. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org; marcbroussard.com.
Friday, Dec. 21
THE STATION'S UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Station, 4608 Bennington Ave. Drink specials, no cover charges, karaoke and ugly sweater contest. facebook.com/thestationbr.
NAUGHTY OR NICE CHRISTMAS PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Featuring performances by London and Paris Manchester. facebook.com/splashbr.
Friday, Dec. 21, through Monday, Dec. 31
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: Session times vary by day, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Indoor, 90-minute skate sessions. Check venue for specific dates and times. $12-$14. (225) 389-3030; raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
Saturday, Dec. 22
HOLLYROCK HOLIDAZE: 6 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. Performance by New Orleans band HollyRock. $10. (225) 771-8455; facebook.com/popshoprecords.
FORBES AGENCY "SANTA SLEIGH" CHRISTMAS PARTY: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., Shaw Center River Terrace, 100 Lafayette St. Hosted by model and talent agency The Forbes Agency. Featuring 2019 calendar release. $44.44 general. facebook.com/theforbesagency.
SWINGIN' & SINGIN' CHRISTMAS PARTY: 8 p.m., TimeOut Lounge, 4619 Bennington Ave. Christmas, big band and jazz music performed by Ned Fasullo & The Fabulous Little Big Band. (225) 330-4593; facebook.com/timeoutloungebr.
SPLASH CHRISTMAS PAJAMA PARTY: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. facebook.com/splashbr.
TOPS ULTRA LOUNGE UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., TOPS Ultra Lounge, 6120 Airline Highway. Drink specials and ugly sweater contest. (225) 615-7724; facebook.com/topsultralounge.
Sunday, Dec. 23
BRUNCH & A MOVIE: "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $9.50 for movie only; $34.50 for movie and brunch at Capital City Grill. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.
Monday, Dec. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE BUFFET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nottoway Plantation, 31025 Highway 1, White Castle. $32.95 adults; $8 ages 6-10; Free ages 5 and under. (225) 545-2730; nottoway.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
CHRISTMAS BUFFET: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Seatings every hour, call for reservations. $28 adults; $22 ages 65 and up; $14 ages 6-12; Free ages 5 and under. facebook.com/crownebaton.
Thursday, Dec. 27
"HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" SONGWRITER SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring Louisiana singer-songwriters now living in Nashville. $25. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.
Continuing
SANTA'S WONDERLAND: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 24, Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs. Free games, activities, crafts and photos with Santa during regular store hours. (225) 271-3100; basspro.com.
ZOOLIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30, Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A milelong trail through the zoo with more than 50 illuminated displays of animals and holiday traditions. $3-$5. (225) 775-3877; brzoo.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT BATON ROUGE GENERAL: Sundown to sunrise through Dec. 31, Baton Rouge General, 8585 Picardy Ave. Light display at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. Walking path always open. Public family nights held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. Free. (225) 763-4280; facebook.com/brglights.
SHADRACK'S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 6, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. Two miles of light displays synced to music. $25 per car. (704) 455-3200; shadrackchristmas.com.