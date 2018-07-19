Like Paul Simon's "Graceland" and Talking Heads' entire discography, Dirty Projectors' music is the perfect background music for "hip" white people.
If you don't think too hard, Dirty Projectors' latest album, "Lamp Lit Prose," goes down easy. The Brooklyn-based band remains interesting, thanks to its mix of African-style guitar licks, cooing harmonies and off-kilter drum beats. It's the type of worry-free music that pleases the cool kids. I try to tell myself that it's fine, but none of this is fine.
Listening to "Lamp Lit Prose" is like watching your neighborhood become gentrified. Just like the latest block to be updated with coffee shops and culturally appropriated eats, Dirty Projectors makes music that's cool at first (hear the shimmering acoustics on lead single "That's a Lifestyle" that make you say "ooh"), but exhausting with each subsequent return (the band is this close to writing nu-metal on "Zombie Conqueror").
What's worse, this album is emotionally empty, as if the band's purpose is for lead singer/band leader Dave Longstreth to display the latest genre/style/fashion he's hijacking. Each song breaks to annoyingly announce another hyper-produced hook. Listen to any of these songs (specifically "I Found It in U" and "What Is the Time") and count the jumps. Adding to the madness is Longstreth continuing to bleat like a billy goat instead of singing.
"Lamp Lit Prose" is what it sounds like when musicians try too hard. There is no groove, grace, flow or self-awareness. It's the sound of a bunch of music school graduates showing off what they've heard. If that's your type of party, fine. I'll be in the back, bored out of my mind, looking for something less fake.