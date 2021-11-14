The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association raised a record $34,556.24 to help support the 2022 Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, board members learned at the association's Nov. 2 board dinner.
BRWTA members raised the funds through the annual Edward Jones Investments/Tex Morris “Hallowheel” charity tennis and pickleball tournament held Oct. 22-24 at BREC’s Highland Park Tennis Center. The previous Hallowheel fundraising record was $23,687 in 2019.
This year's tournament attracted nearly 400 players from the Baton Rouge area and as far away as Michigan, who competed in men’s and women’s doubles (tennis and pickleball) and mixed doubles (pickleball). Hallowheel also included a separate “Up-Down” draw where wheelchair players from Louisiana and Mississippi were paired with able-bodied players for tennis doubles competition all weekend.
Since 2015, the Hallowheel tournament has raised $120,500 for the Cajun Classic, which will be held in March at the Paula G. Manship YMCA. The Hallowheel charity tennis tournament was created in 2015 by Emily Greene and Rusty Jabour, who co-chair the event. Tex and Cindy Morris co-chair the pickleball competition, which became part of Hallowheel in 2017.
Desk and Derrick Club tours exhibits
The Desk and Derrick Club of Baton Rouge toured the Green Book exhibit and the Mardi Gras Shipwreck exhibit at the Capitol Park Museum on Oct. 30.
Candacy Taylor, one of the nation’s leading Green Book scholars and curator of the exhibit, gave a virtual presentation, which included the role ExxonMobil’s predecessor, Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey, played in the distribution of the book through their network of Esso stations.
The club is a member of the Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, which promotes the education of individuals employed in the petroleum, energy and allied industries as well as those interested in learning about these industries.
Red Stick Kiwanis installs officers, board
The Kiwanis Club of Red Stick installed its 2021-22 officers and board of directors and inducted five new members at the 62nd annual Anniversary Gala on Oct. 6 at Drusilla Place.
LAMISSTENN District Gov. Rick Latiolais, of Lafayette, installed Matt Robinson, president; Don Wiseman, president-elect; Philip Divincenti, secretary; Dee Green, treasurer; Gary LaBauve, past president; board members Tommy Darensbourg, Wayne Jamieson and Jennifer Villaume, to one-year terms; and Cherryl Matthews, Carolyn Robinson and Warren Mayeux to two-year terms.
Lt. Gov. 8W Laura Gilliland inducted new members Sarah Booth, Nick Desselle, Jennifer Richardson, Oni Watson and Mayeux.
Red Stick’s sponsored Key Club at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, led by faculty adviser Kim Denson, shared reports of their 2020-21 activities, including delivery of truckloads of food, water, supplies and other necessities to people adversely affected by Hurricane Laura in 2020. On hand were Key Clubbers Amani Veals, Abigail Peck, Maria Leal and Imani George. Joy Hammatt of the Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge announced that Denson was named Kiwanis District Teacher of the Year.
Also attending were District Gov.-elect Bruce Hammatt and District Executive Director Charlie Ford and his wife, Sharon.
For information on Red Stick Kiwanis, contact Darensbourg by text at (225) 205-7185 or email tommysellsbr@gmail.com. The club meets at noon Fridays at Piccadilly Cafeteria on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Herb Society honors founding member
The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America honored one of its founders, member Sarah Liberta, a noted Baton Rouge herbalist and teacher, when it celebrated its 30th anniversary on Oct. 6.
Member Ruby Homayssi showed what plants repel hungry insects and how and where to plant the protective herbs around the garden. Homayssi gardens in buckets so she can share her extra plants with visitors and so she can move them to protect them from predators. She handed out information so members can follow these practices.
Applications are being taken for the 2022 garden intern, which carries a $1,500 stipend and an Herb Society membership. Information is at hsabr.org.
Krewe of Iduna welcomes new members
The Krewe of Iduna welcomed its newest members Oct. 3 at Martha Rosendahl's home. Due to COVID-19, members who joined in 2020 were welcomed along with members joining in 2021.
The members learned about the history of the krewe, the annual ball and parade, along with the theme for the ball and its dance groups.
New members are Jackie Heroman Auten, Rachel McClure, Kolin Mahan, Shannon Walsh, Stephanie Ezell, Samantha Baldridge, Skylar Baldridge, Mary Carleton, Tabitha Raggio and Gena Smith.
Board members for the krewe, which began in 1961, are Jessica Leger, 2021 and 2022 ball captain; Cindy Dolan, president; Dr. Jennifer Burtch, first vice president and court chair; Britney Ford, second vice president and krewe chair; Susan Lindrew, secretary; Beth Browder, treasurer; Megan Gwatney, decorations chair and auditor; Jenny Heroman Koenig, parliamentarian and public relations chair; Dr. Jayme Looper, member-at-Large; and Charlotte McDaniel, past ball captain 2020. To learn more about the krewe, visit kreweofiduna.com or facebook.com/Krewe.of.Iduna.
Torchbearer Beta hears about hummingbirds
Michele Roach, president of the Baton Rouge Beta Sigma Phi City Council and member of Xi Delta Chi, was the guest when the Torchbearer Beta Chapter of International Beta Sigma Phi met Nov. 2 at Verlyne LeBlanc's home.
Virginia Huffman presented a program on hummingbirds. She said there are 350 species around the world and 100 species in the United States. The motion of hummingbirds' wings actually creates the infinity symbol, or a figure eight. Hummingbirds can stop on a dime in mid-flight, can hover, fly backward and from side to side.
On Oct. 22, Roach hosted a harvest moon cookout at her home, where guests enjoyed a hayride and received a gift basket of goodies from the Xi Delta Chi members. Members discussed a service project fundraiser selling linens as Christmas gifts to family and friends.
BRCWRT learns about little-known general
Steve Mayeux spoke at the Oct. 21 meeting of the Baton Rouge Civil War Round Table about Joseph Lancaster Brent, who was a lawyer, warrior and prophet of tank warfare.
Born in Maryland, Brent studied law at Georgetown University and, after practicing law in Louisiana, moved to California in 1850. When the war broke out, he joined the Confederacy and became an ordnance officer under Gen. John Magruder and was transferred to Gen. Richard Taylor's Louisiana command as chief of artillery and ordnance. He led an expedition up the Mississippi River to capture the Union ironclad Indianola, which ended the Union attempt to blockage the Red River. Brent was promoted to the rank of brigadier general.
Toward the end of the war, he viewed a highly armored Confederate gun on a railroad car and predicted future wars would capitalize on the idea of armored and mobile artillery (modern tanks).
After the war, he returned to Baltimore to practice law and married the daughter of a Louisiana sugar plantation owner, Congressman Duncan Farrar Kenner. Upon Kenner's death, Brent and his wife moved to Louisiana to manage his father-in-law's plantations in Ascension Parish. He spent the last years of his life in Baltimore practicing law and writing his war memoirs.