In a world where nine teenage girls trade names for numbers, the team is the only things that matters.

Especially when that team is the Wolves.

And when the team comes together for its chant at the end of Sarah DeLappe's drama, "The Wolves," its huddle excludes the audience.

Why? Because they are the Wolves, the team that's persevered through the six-week indoor soccer league season to come out on top despite injury and tragedy.

They are, after all, the only ones who have earned the right to fill the Reilly Theatre with deliberate chant, "We are the Wolves."

But that doesn't mean the team's cadence won't stay with audiences once LSU Theatre's production of DeLappe's story comes to an end. It'll haunt them all the way home.

It might even stir their thoughts for days, maybe prompting them to take another look at "The Wolves." And why not? The play is free.

Yes, LSU Theatre is opening its first live play in two years on Thursday, April 21, with free admission. You'll still have to order tickets for specific shows, but you won't have to pay money to see it.

But you will have to spend some time following the Wolves through their indoor soccer season, when friendships will shift, tragedy will strike and conversations about everything from menstrual cycles to Cambodian genocide erupt from all points of the field.

Think Robert Altman's film directing style here, where several distinct conversations are happening at once. It's not confusing, because the flow is smooth with talk easily giving way to another.

And all reveal the goings-on inside the Wolves circle.

"This will be the first time 'The Wolves' has been performed at LSU," director and Associate Professor of Theater History Shannon Walsh said. "It was actually the most produced play in universities and colleges the year before the pandemic shut everything down. It was proposed to be performed here last spring, but we couldn't do it. So we've held on to this for two years."

Besides, Walsh feels especially close to the subject as editor of the book, "Sporting Performance: Politics in Play," which examines the intersections between theater, sports and physical culture.

"So, this play is in my wheelhouse," she said.

"The Wolves" premiered off-Broadway in the Duke Theatre on New York's 42nd Street in September 2016 and was a 2017 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The story follows nine high school girls known only by their numbers with the exception of two key players.

"We all individually gave our characters names when we were working on developing them," said Hannah Thibodeaux, a 22-year-old senior from Kaplan, who plays 25. "My character grew up as a coach's daughter, and she finds herself needing to take a step up in leadership, because they're being let down by their actual coach. So this is about finding her voice as a leader and discovering a lot about her identity."

Still, Thibodeaux's character is known only as 25, and as she takes charge, the team's dynamic begins to change, starting with teammate No. 7's midseason injury.

No. 7 is played by 21-year-old, Zoe Springfloat, a senior from New Orleans. Whether short-term or career threatening, the injury has benched her for the rest of the season.

"She's confident in herself, and she can be a little mean spirited," Johnston said.

But even the most confident player isn't expendable, and the team moves forward without her, and eventually another player, when awkward No. 46 steps up as a replacement.

Rain Scott-Catoire plays No. 46, an outsider on this team of girls who grew up as teammates.

"She's so awkward, and she's oblivious to the fact that she's saying the wrong things and making the wrong jokes," said Scott-Catoire, a 22-year-old senior from Central. "But she just happens to be the best player on the team, and she just kills it."

The ripple caused by this change is absorbed by the rest of the team, including goalie No. 00, played by Jackie Johnston, a 20-year-old sophomore from Stanton, Virginia; No. 11, played by 21-year-old senior Madisen Kelly from Dallas, Georgia; and 21-year-old Drake Coffey, a New Orleans junior as wild-child No. 11.

Then there's No. 8, played by 18-year-old Baton Rouge freshman Audrey Coldwell, who is childlike and determined to stay that way. There's also a childlike quality to No. 2, played by 20-year-old Monroe sophomore Maggie Babin.

"But I would describe her as different from No. 8 in that she's sheltered," Babin said. "She doesn't have TV or a phone. She's pretty much like everyone else in finding her way in the world."

Finally, there's No. 14. Her name, Megan, is made known, because her character forever changes the team. She's played by 21-year-old junior Emily Street, of Baton Rouge.

What happens to No. 14? Street isn't telling. Her teammates are mum, too, even after No. 14's mother, known only as "Soccer Mom," played by 23-year-old Baton Rouge senior Savannah Sanders, shows up with a pregame motivation speech.

"You'll have to come see the play to find out," Walsh said.

And that says it all. Why? Because this team sticks together on stage and off.

They are, after all, "The Wolves."

The Wolves

LSU Theatre's first live production since the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday, April 21-24 and Tuesday through Sunday, April 26-May 1. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus.

ADMISSION: Free, but patrons must register for a free ticket on the show date of choice by visiting eventbrite.com/e/the-wolves-lsu-tickets-315729253697.