Talk about a special guest.
Filmmaker Ailís Logan is traveling all the way from Scotland to attend this weekend's Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival.
After a two-year hiatus, the festival, presented by the Baton Rouge Irish Club, is returning for its 12th screening of Irish films. Pub Night also is back at Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill, 4848 Government St., on Monday.
Logan will be introducing her drama short, "Wine Lake," at Celtic Media Centre (10000 Celtic Drive), site for Saturday's Wee Irish Film Day offering two screenings of nine Irish film shorts.
The 10-minute "Wine Lake," released in 2019, tells of "a homeless Irish alcoholic and an artistic backpacker who clash on a Sydney street," the synopsis states. "The backpacker becomes the focus of her anger over a misunderstanding. But the backpacker’s innocence catches her off guard and they quickly develop an unlikely connection over his art. The pair discover the power of genuine self-expression and creativity."
In addition to executive-producing, Logan wrote and stars in the project.
"Wine Lake" and the eight other shorts showing on Saturday will vie for the O’Kalem Award for Best Short Film, according to Festival Co-Chair Brooke Thorington.
Attendees will also see the 2019 O’Kalem winner, "Ruby," and an acceptance speech from the film's director and writer, Michael Creagh.
With screenings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, the other shorts include:
- "Day in the Sun" (drama): When Peter notices his friend Brian is experiencing the telltale symptoms of advancing dementia, he enlists the help of a few special people to pull off the impossible. County allegiances are put to one side as the rural Monaghan community become Fermanagh fans for one very special day in the sun. 15 mins.
- "Sleuth" (comedy): Jake's family has been up to some suspicious behavior. He is 10 now and will not be left in the dark! Jake decides it's time to do some detective work. As our Sleuth puts the pieces of the puzzle together, he starts to think that maybe his Mam, Lisa, is conducting some espionage of her own. 11 mins.
- "The Yellow Dress" (drama): Aisling will do anything to get her mother, Marion, out on a date and wearing her yellow dress again — the one that reminds Aisling of the vibrant, carefree woman Marion used to be. Going on a date is the last thing Marion wants and she can’t imagine getting into a sexy dress again after having a recent mastectomy. Filmmaker Deborah Grimes dedicates the film in memory of her mother, Phyllis Mary Grimes. 15 mins.
- "Mam’s Old Chair" (animation) A film about community and the joy that can be garnered from everyday objects. The chance find of an old chair highlights how locally sourced, locally made goods can be repaired and reused across many generations. 3 mins.
- "Sentinel" (thriller)" With his father’s dementia progressing, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Carl hears news that his dad is nowhere to be found in his new care home. 13 mins.
- "Signal" (sci-fi): The friendship of two young boys is put to the test as they set out to build a radio to communicate with something otherworldly. 10 mins.
- "I’ll Be Frank" (drama): For teenager Danny, with regards to musical taste, he did it his way. He got a kick out of Sinatra, not Sheeran. Regrets? Potential social isolation. But will his love for Ol' Blue Eyes get under his skin — or be his salvation? 16 mins.
- "Ruthless" (comedy/drama): In 1970's Northern Ireland, a young boy, bereft of his mother, defies his father to get the glam rock album he so desperately wants. 13 mins.
Tickets for Saturday are $15 at eventbrite.com.
Along with Celtic Media, Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill has been a longtime supporter of the festival.
“Phil Brady actually spearheaded the inaugural film festival in 2009 and his namesake establishment remains faithful to us and hosts Pub Night,” said Festival Co-Chair Aaron Bayham.
This year's Pub Night will feature a free screening of the 1991 classic Irish film, "The Commitments." The Oscar-nominated movie revolves around an unemployed Dublin boy who assembles a soul band. Its members? The Irish working class.
For more information, visit https://www.batonrougeirishfilmfestival.com/.