When he moved to Morning Glory Avenue in 1972, City Park and University Lakes were so inviting Randy Peterson started walking around them. And this was even before paved paths were put there for that purpose.
Less scenic, however, was the litter he found along the way. So, Peterson did something about it — and still does 47 years later.
Twice a week or so, when Peterson walks, he picks up litter and fills a large brown paper shopping bag, the kind with handles. Over the years, he said, the problem has only gotten worse.
“When I first moved to Morning Glory … it wasn’t so bad at that point,” said Peterson, 84. “Literally, I can walk around the lake in two consecutive days, and the second day pick up two bags of trash.”
At least two bags of trash per week, 52 weeks per year — that’s a lot of trash.
Although the lakeshore is heavily residential and the walking path is a popular magnet for people, Peterson said most of the trash appears to come from motorists or those who come to picnic by the lake and leave their waste behind.
“I love McDonald’s food, but people go to McDonald’s and places of that sort, get a lunch bag with some fries and a Coke and eat it at the lake and throw it on the ground,” Peterson said. “It’s horrible.
“There’s always lots of trash where the cars are parked — cigarette butts, stuff that they throw out of their automobile windows. There’s less on the open stretches of the path, but it’s not clean.”
He uses a grabber tool with a trigger handle so he can pick up items without bending over and slowing down.
Insulated cups, plastic bags, napkins, plastic foam containers, straws, cellophane wrappers, beer cans, beer bottles and wine bottles make up most of what Peterson picks up. Occasionally, he finds credit cards and other items from wallets he assumes were stolen and discarded after the cash was removed.
But it’s the quantity that bothers him.
Although plastics make up a large portion of the trash he picks up, Peterson doesn’t support policies some states have adopted to ban items like plastic straws. He owns a business that provides information on Gulf Coast petrochemical industries.
“Plastics are wonderful,” he said. “They do everything for us. It’s not the plastic’s fault. It’s people who throw it on the ground.”
Peterson would like increased efforts to educate adults and children not to litter. He wouldn’t mind seeing more people doing what he does.
“We haven’t heard much from the medical community on the benefits of picking up trash,” he said. “Go buy a pickup stick. Get out, pick up some trash, get some exercise, enjoy.”