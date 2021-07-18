What’s with these chromosomes? Growing up the only son in a family of daughters, I was the last of my line to carry on the family name.
After marriage long ago, we stuck to our plan to stop at two offspring. Two daughters. What was a sports nut to do in that bowl of estrogen?
My lively daughters quickly dispelled any concerns.
Yes, there were countless dance recitals and Brownie outings and Barbie dolls and tutus worn even to church. But they dovetailed nicely with swimming and gymnastics meets and soccer matches with stellar results.
My two daughters were jocks, and even bled purple and gold at the (old) Alex Box Stadium, the PMAC and, of course, Death Valley.
So when it came to their turns to marry and start their own broods, I was unsure if I would know how to handle a grandson or two. Alas, I never will.
My power pack of granddaughters ranges in age from 5-14. Their mothers’ Barbies were replaced with sundry unicorns and Disney princesses.
And, at risk of violating HIPPA rules, the fertility spigot is now officially off. The resulting kaleidoscope of their disarming traits blends into our family like a perfect fall roux.
First came Sofia, ever creative, pensive and perceptive. Before swimming and horses became her passion, she initiated the ritual of charming her grandfather’s surrender to an occasional toenail paint job.
Then came Marta, a most competitive child in all fields, yet blessed with a rare combination of compassion for all and a dark sense of humor. If you mention the detested Crimson Tide in her company, prepare for swift retorts.
Alexandra arrived much later, and with her came sensitivity, voracious reading and curious riddles. Don’t ask her about manatees unless you have lots of time. Gratefully, her father’s Gator leanings have been forever doomed as she dons her Tiger book sack daily to her South Florida school.
Louise seems the perfect “anchor leg” of my granddaughter relay team. She’s frightfully daring and adventurous, is ever inquisitive and fiercely loyal to her big sister. A born party animal, togas loom in her future.
Three of my four angels came out southpaws, perhaps a fitting gesture to the memory of my late father, who early on converted me to righty “because there are no lefty center fielders in Yankee Stadium.” His hopes were badly dashed.
And what’s the best part of all of this? In my granddaughters’ collective starry eyes, somehow their grandfather can do very little wrong. Hail to the chromosomes!
— Fornias lives in Baton Rouge