Broadway at the Ballet
September is just around the corner, but there's plenty of time to buy your tickets to Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Broadway at the Ballet at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Dancers' Workshop, NeuroMedical Center Studio, 10745 Linkwood Court.
The company will entertain its guests with an evening of dance-inspired melodies that unite the dancers of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre and the musical talents of some of Baton Rouge's finest voices and musicians. Confirmed singers are Leonard Augustus, Timmie Callais, Jennifer Ellis, Ray Gaspard, Jenny Heroman, Brandy Johnson, Dana Lux, Elizabeth Mathews, Whitney Pace, Celeste Angelle Veillon, Richard Williams and Jonathan Yarrington, all accompanied by Lee Hartman. Dancers are Guilia Fedeli Barker with members and alumni of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre dancing to such musical selections from "My Fair Lady," "A Chorus Line," "Chicago," "Kiss Me Kate," "Waitress" and "Mamma Mia."
Advance tickets are $60 for VIP seating or $70 at the door, and $45 general admission or $55 at the door. Visit batonrougeballet.org/broadway-at-the-ballet.
Bon Appetit!
Tickets are on sale for Opéra Louisiane's special performance of Lee Hoiby’s comic one-act opera, "Bon Appétit!" at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Juban’s Restaurant & Bar, 3739 Perkins Road. This delicious opera is a comedic take on a classic episode of Julia Child’s popular television show — set to music.
With his short opera "Bon Appétit!," American composer Lee Hoiby took on the making of a chocolate cake, as told through the actual words of celebrity chef Julia Child.
"Bon Appetit!" will be paired with Leonard Bernstein’s "The Four Recipes." The songs are recipes from the 1899 French cookery book "Fine French Cooking (Everything That Has to Do with the Table, Manual Guide for City and Country" by Emile Dumont.
In Opéra Louisiane’s clever staging the soprano singing the song cycle will attempt to cook these intricate dishes and fail miserably, only to turn on the television to watch Julia Child bake an extraordinary cake that she epically fails to replicate.
Tickets are $150 and include a three-course meal, wine, beer, soda and the musical performance. Visit bontempstix.com/events/bon-appetit-9-9-2022.
Schedule change
Due to a last-minute change in the Manship Theatre's availability, Of Moving Colors has changed the dates of its spring performance, "Othello," to the first weekend in May. A specific day and time will be announced later. For more information, visit ofmovingcolors.org.
At the Louisiana Art & Science Museum
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "In Empathy We Trust" through Oct. 30 in the Colonnade Gallery, and "Our Louisiana" through Jan. 14 in the first floor Main Gallery. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
Junie B. Jones: The Musical
Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of "Junie B. Jones: The Musical," opening Friday, Aug. 19, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive on the LSU campus. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children by visiting playmakersbr.org.