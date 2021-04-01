Cortana Mall, once a thriving prime retail center in Baton Rouge, will soon become an Amazon distribution center.

As demolition began last month, the reality set in for many. The end of Cortana symbolizes the end of an era.

To say goodbye, we asked our readers to share their best Cortana memories.

Here's what they said:

Lisa Oivanki, via e-mail: "Russell Stover used to have a store in Cortana Mall. When I was a teenager and even on up into college, right after Easter, my mom and my grandmother would send me to the store in Cortana to buy Easter candy at half price. They would put the candy in the freezer and we would enjoy it all the way into the summer. I went every year until they closed the store in the early 80's.

The last item I bought at Cortana was a new Sears Craftsman Lawn Tractor in 2017. By then the mall was just a shell of what it had been. Made me sad to see it close down because of all the good memories I had there. Because I live in Watson, it is just too much trouble to drive all the way to the other side of Baton Rouge to go to the Mall of Louisiana and even that mall has see its better days.

Cortana Mall was the best!"

Jerry Nance, via e-mail: "My dad managed the theater in the mall from 1978 till 1988. I used to go with him to work. I have many memories of roaming the mall, going to the arcade and seeing movies for free. I even ended up working at the mall myself. I worked through college at The Disney Store."

Tammy Wadell, via email: "I worked at Bakers Shoe Store for 3 years while I was in high school, every afternoon after school and on Saturdays. I think I spent most of my checks at the mall. LOL. I loved all the stores. They just had such a variety at that time that met everyone’s needs. I especially loved the cookie factory. My then boyfriend (who turned out to be my ex-husband lol) worked at Wilson’s. We got to share a few stolen kisses after work before having to head home. For those 3 years Cortana was like home. It was so sad to see what it turned into after the Mall of La was built. Which by the way I do not go to. It doesn’t have the same feel Cortana did. Cortana was homey and personal. Mall of LA is just too big and impersonal. It’s sad to see a part of history, another part of my past being torn down. But, life goes on, things change."

Patti Mcgrath, via Facebook: "24 years ago, I started bringing my kids once a week to the playground and they had a kids club, the kids could eat free at chick fi la. Going to miss the Dillards clearance center!!!!!"

Stephen Aloysius Belvedere, via Facebook: "As a resident of south BR, I remember thinking we would get to the edge of the earth before we’d arrive at Cortana mall. But as an 80’s child? Space Port was [fire]!"

Jackie Odom Smith, via Facebook: "When my boys were little we would go to the mall and just walk around, bargain hunt and get a bite to eat at Piccadilly. I got the boys something to share and I got a bowl of soup, all we could afford at that time. I had one in a stroller and one walking beside us holding on to the stroller. It was a cheap outing with air con when it was too hot outside to play. (tip for a hot car: keep ice packs in the freezer and put one in the carseats...I also put one in my seat, wrapped in a small towel and covered the steering wheel with a towel so it would not burn my hands) This was about 35 years ago. We had a lot of fun walking those halls."

Nancy Shawhan, via Facebook: "As a child I visited relatives in Baton Rouge from my small hometown in North Louisiana and thought Goudchaux/Maison Blanche must be New York City. Dressed for Christmas, it looked like the places I saw on TV. When I got married in 1985 and moved to St Francisville I was still amazed by Cortana Mall. We were young, broke, and in a new place, and we would spend hours wandering around just looking. When we did have some money, we loved Mervyn’s and Sears, and occasionally a splurge at GAP. Everything was so modern and trendy! We could pass the time enjoying each other’s company and exploring things that our country upbringing just didn’t expose us to. The stores around the mall ring were fun too! I know that in recent years the place earned a reputation for being dangerous, but back then we felt safe and entertained. It’s truly the end of an era."

@mrerroll via Instagram: "Every year my mom would take me shopping for school clothes at Godchauxs / Maison Blanche"

@ghostwriter225 via Instagram: "The "flea markets" where kiosks would be in malls now that had Star Wars collectibles"

@lilbrownieboo via Instagram: "Mama Brava's and Hot Topic and my entire childhood"

@sofiadupre via Instagram: "going with my mom and sister as a kid, exploring the mall before it shut down"

Want to share your story? Email us at online@theadvocate.com.