No. 1 Billboard recording artist Lizzo said Tuesday she was flying to Baton Rouge, where a bus emblazoned with her name showed up at Southern University on Wednesday.
Lizzo posted a video of herself on Instagram, referencing flying to Baton Rouge and jokingly spelled the capital city "BAT'IN RUCH."
The rapper and singer known for 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good as Hell' said in the video that she flew in from San Francisco.
She didn't, however, say what she was doing in Baton Rouge.
Other social media posts gave a clue.
"Hey, Jaguar Nation! Come be a part of a major video production featuring a #1 Billboard recording artist and our very won Human Jukebox on Wednesday, October 30," Southern University posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
The Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls have made major appearances in the past, including in Beyonce's documentary and a surprise Superbowl halftime show with Madonna.
A blue and white bus with Lizzo's name on it was photographed parked outside the theatre building on Southern's campus on Wednesday afternoon.
The setup outside of the theatre building on @SouthernU_BR’s campus. Music video shoot expected to happen later tonight. Only know that it features a #1 Billboard artist... any guesses who it is? 😂 @lizzo pic.twitter.com/U32LsUT1ml— Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) October 30, 2019
Lizzo isn't a stranger to Louisiana. She performed two sold-outs shows in New Orleans last months and at Voodoo Fest in 2018.