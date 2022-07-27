With no contestants sent home last week, the remaining six hopefuls, including Louisiana's Ralyn Johnson, all return to the floor on "So You Think You Can Dance" on Wednesday night.
The competition will get even more intense, with the finalists dancing three performances each — trios and solos. At the end of tonight's 10th episode, titled "Head 2 Head," there will be eliminations, according to tvregular.com.
The show, in its 17th season, last week brought back "So You Think You Can Dance" all-stars from seasons past.
Johnson, 18, of Walker, paired with Comfort Fedoke (Season 4) for a futuristic hip-hop routine.
"I loved it all the way through," said judge Leah Remini.
In what could be termed a left-handed compliment, fellow judge JoJo Swila added, "This danced didn't have multiple flavors, but I liked the flavor it did have."
The third judge (and former "SYTYCD" finalist), Stephen "tWitch" Boss, clarified things with "It wasn't flavors. It was an entire store."
"So You Think You Can Dance" airs at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For more info, visit https://www.fox.com/so-you-think-you-can-dance/.