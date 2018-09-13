FRIDAY
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: 7 p.m., Montgomery-Grace House, 2525 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. The benefit for Lighthouse Louisiana includes food, cocktails, dancing, an auction and more. Tickets $100 and up.
"THE MUSIC MAN": 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Rivertown Theaters, 325 Minor St., Kenner. The show runs select days through Sept. 30. $36 and up. (504) 461-9475 or rivertowntheaters.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA AND CHORUS: 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085, Covington; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Carlos Miguel Prieto conducts. $20-$140. lpomusic.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"RODNEY KING": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., New Orleans. Roger Guenveur Smith performs a solo performance inspired by the late Rodney King, whose videotaped beating by the Los Angeles police sparked outrage around the world. Tickets $30-$35. (504) 528-3805 or cacno.org.
SATURDAY
IRISH FEST NEW ORLEANS 2018: 9 a.m., Kingsley House, 1600 Constance St., New Orleans. Experience Irish cultural traditions with music, dance, visual art, literature and food. squareup.com.
ARCHBISHOP SHAW SHRIMP AND JAMBALAYA FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Archbishop Shaw High School, 1000 Barataria Blvd., New Orleans. The school fundraiser includes shrimp, jambalaya, live music by The Strays, Kayla Woodson from "The Voice" and Bag of Donuts. $20-$25.
FIESTA FEST: 5 p.m., Mid-City Market, 411 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Commemorate the independence of Mexico and Central American countries with music, food and activities.
MUSIC BOX VILLAGE FALL OPENING PARTY: 10 a.m., The large-scale community art project will conduct tours, art workshops and celebrate with a dance party. Free admission. musicboxvillage.com.
SUNDAY
"GOLDEN GIRLS" LIVE: 6 p.m., Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner. Varla Jean Merman and Ricky Graham team again with Bob Edes, Brooklyn Shaffer, Michael Sullivan and Brian Johnston to bring the 1980s TV show to life. Tickets $30. (504) 461-9475 or www.rivertowntheaters.com.
WEDNESDAY
THE BEST OF SINATRA: 11:45 a.m., National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Spencer Racca portrays Frank Sinatra in this performance. Tickets $39.99.
STARTING THURSDAY
8TH ANNUAL NOLA HORROR FILM FEST: 6 p.m., Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., New Orleans. This year’s official selections include 60 films and 20 screenplay finalists, chosen from 590 national and international submissions. Through four days of the best horror and sci-fi programming (features and short film screenings, a panel discussion featuring women in horror, annual Filmmaker Lunch, and special guests) to the Sunday night awards ceremony. Purchase tickets online at https://filmfreeway.com/NOLAHorrorFilmFest/tickets. Single screening tickets will also be available at the door for $10.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
For more events and information, visit The Advocate at theadvocate.com/new_orleans.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones