Could a supplement help out-of-shape senior citizens lose weight, gain muscle and become more active — even if they eat poorly? It sounds too good to be true.
But maybe not, according to a study at Pennington Biomedical Research Center. A chemical compound called BAM15 did all those things in mice, providing hope that it might one day make people’s golden years much better.
BAM15 was given to mice in their food to test its effects on older, fatter, unhealthier mice. It works by making the mitochondria, the power plants of the cell, less efficient, causing them to burn more energy. The expectation was that this would lead to a loss of weight and, specifically, fat in the mice that received the BAM15.
Which it did. But, to researchers’ surprise, it had more benefits. Although exercise was not included in the study, the mice receiving BAM15 increased muscle mass by 8%, gained strength by 40% and lost more than 20% of their fat. That is a rare combination, said Christopher Axelrod, director of Pennington’s Integrated Physiology and Molecular Medicine Laboratory.
“Typically, when you lose weight, you also lose muscle, and in some circumstances, you can lose a lot of it,” Axelrod said.
That’s particularly problematic for senior citizens, who tend to lose muscle mass progressively as they age, putting them at higher risk for falls. If they are obese, it’s more difficult for them to combat this through exercise, and their risk for stroke, heart disease and death increases.
The effect of BAM15 on the mitochondria was similar to that of exercise, Axelrod said.
“Exercise is … damaging to muscle. It causes tearing. It causes inflammation. It causes stress,” he said. “But what the muscle does is that it adapts and prepares, so over time, the more that you do it, the less stressful it is and the more you’re able to do because of that. So, it’s a similar concept that we’re making the cells more fit for aging.”
The improvements came despite a high-fat diet that caused weight gain in the mice that did not receive BAM15, Axelrod said. There also were no negative side effects.
But don’t rush to a pharmacy looking for BAM15. Research will have to show the compound is effective and able to be tolerated by nonhuman primates before any human studies will be attempted. Assuming studies continue to show benefits, it might become available to people in 10 to 15 years, Axelrod said.
“The limitation in science is always time and money,” he said.
Axelrod and Pennington Executive Director John Kirwan are the study’s corresponding authors. Wagner Dantas, a postdoctoral researcher in Kirwan’s lab, is the lead author.