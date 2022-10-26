State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone.
Not only is the shipwreck's vandalism, theft and destruction not to McGimsey's liking, it's also against the law. At least one individual has taken pieces, large and small, of the Brookhill on two known occasions in the last week.
"We know that two large planks, between 15 and 30 feet long, have been removed," McGimsey said. "And, somebody pried the lead cover off the water intake."
McGimsey and other archeologists have eyewitness accounts for some of the vandalism and theft related to the Brookhill.
"I appreciate people's interest and curiosity. You can look, photograph, touch, even walk in it, but it is against state law to take pieces," McGimsey said. "I've seen hundreds of people down at the Brookhill. Everyone has been curious, interested and perfectly happy to play by the rules."
Everyone, that is, except for at least one person.
"As far as I know, there's only been one individual who has been destructive," he said. "The percentage of bad people is very, very small, but they can be destructive."
Ryan Seideman, with the state's Attorney General's office, works as legal counsel to the state archeologists.
"I’m both an archeologist and a lawyer," Seideman said. "We got some reports from Chip about an individual removing some of the wooden planks that ran the length of the Brookhill."
Seideman said that they have photographs of a person removing pieces from the Brookhill. The photographs are clear enough that the person has been identified.
"Quality enough photos for us to issue a demand statement for the items to be returned because they are state property," Seideman said. "That’s as far as we’ve gotten at this time."
The demand statement was sent to the alleged perpetrator Monday. Seideman said his office is not ready to release the name of the individual currently associated with the vandalism, theft and destruction that occurred Oct. 20-21.
Officially, the demand statement is requesting the return of four items — a 30-foot hull plank, timbers and a lead sieve.
"Some of the larger pieces were removed under the cover of darkness," Seideman said. "Chip encountered the individual and told him it was state property, and the individual said something along the lines of, 'It doesn’t matter I’ll come back tonight and get them.' He held true to his word."
McGimsey encountered the person Oct. 20. On Oct. 21, the state office of archeology put up signs explaining that it was illegal to take items from the shipwreck.
Seideman says the vandalism and theft is "really is a shame."
"Basically, what we’ve told the folks, is that under federal and state laws, it belongs to the people," Seideman said. "Recovery may not be feasible, but it is state property. If the items end up in commerce, that’s illegal. We’re hopeful to be able to resolve this amicably without litigation for others to be able to enjoy while it’s visible."
Seideman says he's hopeful that the situation "will resolve itself." But he warns that the way people treat the Brookhill — and other shipwrecks exposed by the river's low water levels — may play an important role going forward, in terms of other wrecks that may become visible.
"It's the first time in 17 years of representing (state archeologists) that I’ve ever had to go after shipwreck parts," Seideman said. "This may potentially be the tip of the iceberg of what archeology we see in the state. What we can recover is irrelevant. It’s a piece of our shared history."