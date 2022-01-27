The Lunar New Year, which begins Tuesday for billions around the globe — including some in Baton Rouge — strikes a chord locally as the Year of the Tiger. For Westerners to understand the impact of Lunar New Year for those who celebrate it, consider rolling all your favorite holidays into one — New Years, birthday and the Fourth of July.
It’s a new year, obviously, with all the hope that inspires. But there’s more, said Phuong Doan, treasurer at Tam Bao Meditation Center in Baton Rouge, about the holiday observed primarily in Asia.
“In the old days, we don’t celebrate individual birthdays,” said Doan, whose family comes from Vietnam. “But every year when the Lunar New Year comes, everybody, we gain one more year of age. It’s like a birthday for everybody.
“It’s a time where all the family gets together, just like Christmas. We don’t see each other so often, so it’s a time for aunts and uncles, children and cousins, everybody gets together celebrating.”
And, like Christmas, those celebrations involve gifts. A feature of the Lunar New Year is the lucky red envelope, in which people give money or other valuable items, well as wishes for the coming year.
“The older people, the parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles … wish all the youngsters to have a wonderful year where they improve in their education, have better manners, to respect the elders,” Doan said. “At the same time, the younger ones will wish the elders to have wonderful new year, to be healthy, have longevity.”
Family celebrations of the Lunar New Year typically last three days and involve food and family gatherings, Doan said. Time will be spent honoring ancestors so they can be with the family in spirit if not in person.
Many of the Lunar New Year foods are traditionally associated with bringing prosperity and luck, including steamed fish, Chinese dumplings, spring rolls and various fruits are associated with wealth; glutinous rice cakes, sweet rice balls and noodles are supposed to bring upward mobility, family togetherness, happiness and longevity.
Public observances include spiritual reflection, such as visits to a Buddhist temple for prayer and meditation, and events that commemorate legends that go back thousands of years, Doan said. Those legends include visual spectacles like the dragon dance or lion dance, each referencing a story of a mythical beast.
The dragon has a long, serpentine body, and the dance requires many performers. The lion, representing heroic qualities, has two dancers, one controlling the head, the other controlling the tail. Firecrackers are traditionally set off during these dances, making them as loud as they are colorful.
These public celebrations also have food, typically fruits like mangos, pears, dragon fruit, coconut and watermelon, said Michael Thai, whose family owns Vinh Phat Asian Market. Usually, the fruit is based on the name in an Asian language that suggests they provide luck, Thai said.
Tam Bao, Baton Rouge’s oldest Buddhist temple, will have public events on two days. At 9 p.m. Monday, the Buddhist Youth Group will give a cultural performance, followed by fireworks and a lion dance at 11:30 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, the temple will host fireworks and a lion dance. It’s one of many celebrations of this, the Chinese Year of the Tiger, to which the public is welcomed, Doan said.
“Holidays are good, right?” Doan said. "This is extra.”