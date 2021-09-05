I remember sitting in a cafe a few years ago with three friends talking about religion. A lady, a total stranger to us, walked up to our table and asked if we’d pray for her daughter, Juliana, who’d just entered drug rehab (again).
Prayer, it seems, is going on all around us. That’s a good thing, right?
Well, it depends on who’s doing the praying and what their intentions are.
Here in Louisiana, the fall season usually inspires a truckload of prayer requests on behalf of the LSU Tigers. If I ever make it to heaven, I want to be around to see the look on God’s face when he gets one of those. I tend to think he quit finding them amusing many years ago.
I always wondered what if two guys, who live in the same town, pray for the weather to be to their benefit. Which prayer does God answer?
Let’s say one guy is a farmer, and he desperately needs rain for his crops. Without rain, he could lose his crops and potentially be put out of business. But right across town, a contractor is praying, with equal fervor, that it won’t rain. He’s already behind on a big construction project and if he gets rained out enough times, he might also be in jeopardy of losing his business.
So, what does God do? Flip a coin? Calculate the financial damages to both? Take a look to see how much they’ve donated to their respective churches? Maybe one doesn’t even attend church, but when God takes a look at his life versus the other guy, the nonchurched guy is really more in tune with what God wants. Boy, it gets complicated.
I personally believe that prayer works.
What did Jesus have to say about prayer? Oddly, not much. He advised his followers to offer up their prayers in private and not “show off” in public (Facebook, are you listening?).
He also taught his followers to pray for those who persecute them. Do any of us do that? A Bible literalist would have a hard time explaining why we don’t have world peace, since Jesus told his followers in Matthew 21:21-22 that if they prayed in total faith for something, it would come to pass. Think about it. In 2,000 years, not one person who prayed to God for world peace had the required faith? What does that say about the quality of our faith?
“But, John”, you protest, “world peace! Come on, be realistic.” OK, I’ll play along. How many people do you know who profess great faith in God, yet their prayer for peace within the four walls of their living room doesn’t pay dividends?
I tend to believe the most powerful prayer is of the intercessory variety in which we pray for someone else’s needs that will in no way benefit us. I sometimes walk past a stranger who is chain-smoking and ask God to help them quit or at least cut back.
I’ll have no way of knowing whether my prayer was successful, but in the meantime, I’m still praying for Juliana.
— Singleton lives in Livingston