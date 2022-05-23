- Volunteers are needed for Louisiana's Old State Capitol's "History Harvest" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at the Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. The Old Capitol will be hosting "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America," and to enhance the exhibit, it is looking for your stories, photos and memorabilia related to the following topics: Voting and registering to vote, campaigning for a candidate or running for office, attending a national political convention, participating in a recall, march or sit-in, becoming an American citizen, lobbying for the rights of marginalized citizens, teaching history and civics and America's Bicentennial celebration in 1976. Staff members will be conducting short oral histories, scanning photographs and examining objects for purposes of a future exhibit loan. They are not able to appraise objects. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, visit form.jotform.com/221314233911140.
- The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is accepting submissions for the 32nd annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff Poster Contest. The artist behind the winning design will receive $500 and be featured in local media. Submissions are due at the chamber office at 111 W. Main St., New Iberia, at 5 p.m. May 31. The theme for the poster is all things Gumbo, South Louisiana, New Iberia, Downtown, Cajun Country, Bayou Teche. Design criteria and more information are available by visiting IberiaChamber.org/GumboCookoff/Poster.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Summer Camp 2022 for rising kindergarteners through fifth graders. There will be two Monday through Friday sessions from June 13 to June 17 and July 18 through July 22. The camps will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St. Cost is $250, and discounts are available for multi-session and multi-child registration. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of the musical, "Annie Jr.," opening June 3, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children by visiting playmakersbr.org/current-season.
- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's summer camps. The first, Triple Threat Summer Camp for ages 8-13, runs from Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 17 at the Reilly Theatre and culminates with a performance of "Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr." Cost is $480. The Mini Camp, "From Page to Stage," for ages 5-7 runs from 8 a.m. to noon from June 2 through July 1 at the Reilly Theatre. Cost is $280. To register, visit playmakersbr.org.
- Registration is open for a Basic Woodworking Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 4 and 11 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Skilled artisan Terry Landry will lead the workshop inside the museum’s barn. Advanced, paid registration of $150 which includes materials is required. Class size is limited. Call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is taking in two- and three-dimensional art for its 2022 Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit, featuring original work by local and regional artists. The show will run Fridays through Sundays, June 3-5 and 10-12 at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St. The event also will include workshops. To register or for more information, call (225) 718-1574.
- Registration is open for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Summer Dance Intensive, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 25-29 at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Instructors will be Penny Askew, Helen Daigle and Marlon Grigsby teaching ballet, contemporary, variations, pointe and partnering classes. Classes are for intermediate and advanced dancers age 12 and older. Cost is $415 for the week for non-Dancers' Workshop students and $395 for Dancers' Workshop students by visiting batonrougeballet.org.
- The exhibit, "Down Home Music," featuring artifacts, interviews and memorabilia from Louisiana musicians collected by Allen Kirkland, is showing at the Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. For more information, call (225) 687-7197 or visit ibervillemuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
