Try out for troupe
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will audition students for its Youth Ballet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. Auditions ($10) are open to boys and girls entering fifth through ninth grades. batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet.
Full-size fun
Experience the thrills and the spills of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at the Raising Cane's River Center at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. A "Crash Zone" pre-show party will be held 2½ hours before each performance. Tickets start at $25. ticketmaster.com.
'Sing & Swing'
Ready to dress up and party? This popular event from Opera Louisiane returns after a two-year hiatus with a celebrity karaoke showdown at 7 p.m. Saturday at Crowne Plaza Executive Center. Tickets are $100 at www.operalouisiane.com.
Admitted free
It's the first Sunday of the month and that means free admission to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, the LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana's Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation. Also, reduced prices for planetarium shows at the LASM.