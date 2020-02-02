The John James Audubon Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution toured the Iberville Parish Museum in Plaquemine on Jan. 20.
Chapter member Stella Tanoos told stories about many of the museum attractions and how the items were acquired. Much of the tour focused on on the Atchafalaya Basin, which has been home to Native Americans, French settlers, Acadian refugees, Anglo Americans and African Americans.
Later, members held a meeting and lunch at Louisiana Bayou Bistro in Brusly. Georgia LaCour, DAR Service to Veterans chairwoman, thanked the chapter for participating in the Christmas luncheon at the Raven’s Outreach Center. Denise Lindsly, DAR Schools chairwoman, reported on items collected for the schools. Sue Badeaux, Ann Fairfax Society of the Children of the American Revolution senior director, reported on the Jan. 4 state convention in Baton Rouge. The Ann Fairfax Society won several awards, including for most new members. Ann Fairfax Society members Grace and Molly Tyler attended the meeting and lunch.
DAR membership is open to women 18 and older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death. For information, contact mdtyler@cox.net.
Gaskell speaks to American Legion Post 38
Retired Navy Cmdr. Edward Gaskell spoke about his military service to American Legion Post 38 on Jan. 6.
Mary McKeough presented certificates from The Military Order of the World Wars to honor guard members that presented the colors at the "Wreaths Across America" ceremony at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery on Dec. 14. Honor guard members are Anna Sanders, James Dunn, Gidget McIntyre, Richard Perkins and Jerry Goebel.
Unit 38 Auxiliary President Dixie Guitreau and Ray Guitreau and family prepared a red beans and rice dinner for post and auxiliary members. Catherine Conrad, sales director for the Blake at the Grove, brought bread pudding and did a short presentation to members.
Plant propagation topic for Plaquemine Garden Club
Mila Berhane, senior research associate at Southern University and co-owner of Berhane Nursery with her husband, Andy, taught plant propagation Jan. 14 to the Plaquemine Garden Club.
Three St. John High School students won the Plaquemine Garden Club Annual Essay Contest. The theme was “Challenges in Preserving Our National Habitats." Emily Deslatte won first place, Chloe Markins took second place and Hallie Markins received honorable mention.
Child abuse prevention topic for Lagniappe
Lana Merlis spoke about the use of pinwheels to promote child abuse prevention on Jan. 20 to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman's Club at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Members then colored pinwheels to be displayed and took home coloring sheets to give to a child to color.
District Convention Chairwoman Charlotte Frattini spoke about the March convention. Treasurer Pat Quartararo said last fall's "Games 'n' Goodies" event raised $2,336 for charities.
Merliss was voted 2019 Outstanding Member. Cathie Ryan and Frattini were finalists.
Kiwanis Presidents' Council has first meeting
The LAMISSTENN Kiwanis Presidents’ Council held its first meeting on Jan. 25 at Neighbors Federal Credit Union.
Gov. Bruce Hammatt spoke about the progress of the Kiwanis House and the importance of attending conferences and conventions. First lady Joy Hammatt shared her project of reading "Pete the Cat" to a few thousand kindergarten students. Membership Chairman Gary Graham spoke about chartering new clubs, recruiting new members and retaining new members.
Executive Director Charlie Ford addressed making donations to the district foundation, when dues should be sent in and when officers are to be elected and reported. Trustee Michele Crosby spoke about service projects and inter-clubs. Trustee Kim Champagne spoke about coaching services available to clubs encountering problems.
Billy Heroman’s Perkins South provided Mardi Gras floral arrangements. Ambrosia Bakery donated king cakes. DJ Bob Blanchard played Mardi Gras music.
SU students earn forestry scholarships
Eight Southern University students in the Department of Urban Forestry have been awarded $600 scholarships from the Louisiana Forestry Foundation for the Spring 2020 semester.
They are: Terrel Lewis, a junior from Opelousas; Rodney Purdy, a junior from South Holland, Illinois; Asija Rice, a senior from Baton Rouge; Kyla Bryant, a sophomore from Greensburg; Tywin Tate, a sophomore from Franklinton; Tess Brown, a sophomore from Denham Springs; Ke’Shae Brumfield, a sophomore from Baton Rouge; and Nichols Pryor, a sophomore from Ferriday.
The students will be recognized at the annual Louisiana Forestry Association Convention in August.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate Living section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.