FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NATIONAL BIKERS ROUNDUP: Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. More than 1,000 motorcycles clubs gather; dry camp and full RV hookups available. $30. nationalbikersroundup.org
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Vendors selling a variety of unique, original works of art including pottery, woodwork, textiles, glass, paintings, sculptures, photographs, handmade soaps, handmade toys, jewelry and more. artsbr.org
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center. Sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, look for food, fun, prizes and giveaways for students, including school supplies, haircuts, health screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations.
"HOUSE OF FAE": 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Circus Louisiana presents an original theatrical version of a classic fairytale set in the land of the fae. $30. manshiptheatre.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
MID CITY MICRO-CON: 11 a. m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Annual celebration of diverse and inclusive comics, creators and fans. ebrpl.com/MCMC
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org
NASA’S WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE COMMUNITY EVENT: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. View the NASA Webb Space Telescope’s first images, see a NASA-related planetarium show, and take part in more activities. lasm.org.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. With exhibiting artist Matt Kenyon. Free. batonrougegallery.org
MONDAY
BATON ROUGE MOUNTED PATROL: 9:30 a.m., Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The unit will demonstrate the day-to-day activities and training of the equine officers. Registration is required at (225) 262-2640.
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
ONGOING
ART GUILD OF LOUISIANA: Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Member exhibit featuring a mix of original art and workshop art, through Sept. 8. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon" through Aug. 31. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Saturday. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; and "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present," through Oct. 23. "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
MAGNOLIA MOUND PLANTATION: 2161 Nicholson Drive. Guided and self-guided tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. /www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.
OLD GOVERNOR'S MANSION: 502 North Blvd. Following renovation, the mansion is open for tours. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Free admission. oldgovernorsmansion.com
OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. "The Boggs Family Legacy," through Dec. 16; the Louisiana Photographic Society Presents "Visual Perspectives of Louisiana," through Sept. 10. Free admission. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Sunday, Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.