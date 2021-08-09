BR.bookfestival.110319 HS 608.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Festival goers check out the merchandise and wide assortment of books available for purchase at the 2019 Louisiana Book Festival in downtown Baton Rouge. The festival will not be held in person this year.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The 2021 Louisiana Book Festival, scheduled for Nov. 2, will not be held in person because of the spike in COVID hospitalizations, the Louisiana State Library announced Monday.

Some virtual programs originally planned for the live festival will be made available and announced through the festival and State Library websites and social media, according to the announcement. The festival celebrates the written word and annually draws thousands to buy books and meet and hear from authors and attend ceremonies honoring them, including the Louisiana Writer Award, which goes this year to Louisiana native Fatima Shaik.

The pandemic also cancelled the 2020 festival.

Email George Morris at gmorris@theadvocate.com.

View comments