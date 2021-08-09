The 2021 Louisiana Book Festival, scheduled for Nov. 2, will not be held in person because of the spike in COVID hospitalizations, the Louisiana State Library announced Monday.
Some virtual programs originally planned for the live festival will be made available and announced through the festival and State Library websites and social media, according to the announcement. The festival celebrates the written word and annually draws thousands to buy books and meet and hear from authors and attend ceremonies honoring them, including the Louisiana Writer Award, which goes this year to Louisiana native Fatima Shaik.
The pandemic also cancelled the 2020 festival.