FRIDAY
SOCIAL MEDIA BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m., Opportunity Machine, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. An event for questions, troubleshooting, brainstorming ideas for businesses and talking about new developments in social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and more.
SATURDAY
ACADIANA SYMPHONY PRESENTS MUSIC & FAITH — LAUREN DAIGLE: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform with the Acadiana Symphony.
ALL I WANT IS HOUSE: 10 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Music by DJ Concourse and Pansy plus NO!$Y and Gengar.
SUNDAY
PUDDLE OF MUDD: 7 p.m., The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. Puddle of Mudd with The Other LA, Bleach. and Paper Heart.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Shanna Christmas. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones