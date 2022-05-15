The fifth installment in Lafayette author Alysson Foti Bourque's "The Alycat Series" is out.
In the children's book, "Alycat wakes up to seafood gumbo for breakfast, and even though her house is the first stop for the school bus, the bus is already full when she boards," according to the book's synopsis. "Alycat’s whole day is turning topsy-turvy. What is happening?"
According to the author, the goal of the book is for young readers to learn that a little help from friends and a good attitude can make your day.
Bourque was a teacher and then a lawyer before becoming a children’s book author. She speaks at schools and libraries, bringing along the life-size Alycat mascot.