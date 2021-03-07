I like guns — always have. I support the Second Amendment, and hope I’ll always have the right to own a gun.
But I’m concerned that our country is reverting to its Wild West days. Heck, even back then some towns had rules in place where you had to surrender your gun at the sheriff’s office before you went into the saloon.
According to Smithsonian magazine, Tombstone, Arizona, had more restrictive gun laws in 1880 than it has today. And that was when Wyatt Earp and his brothers were involved in the famed OK Corral incident.
So, I guess it’s kind of an insult to the Old West to compare them to present-day America.
All this makes me wonder about folks who want to carry guns to church. To church?
The first time I heard about legislation to clear the way for this practice, I really thought it was a joke.
The joke was on me.
After hearing this nonsense, I said that if it got to the point where I would need to bring a gun to church, I’d find a new church.
But, by all accounts, people around these parts seem to think it’s a good idea. So maybe finding a gun-free church would be akin to finding a smoke-free dice game.
Borrowing from the NRA slogan, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” I base my fear on people who carry guns who aren’t prepared for a spontaneous showdown.
I’m still wondering how this perceived parochial insurrection might actually play out. And, yes, I’m aware of at least one incident where a gunman went into a church and opened fire, but I tend to think it’s more about a lover’s quarrel or a family squabble than just a guy who has a problem with churches.
So, I’m picturing the bad guy standing up and waving his gun in the middle of the Rev. Boreman’s sermon. What’s next? Does Sister Martha reach under her choir robe and cycle a round into her Glock and go to town on the guy without giving it a second thought? Or what about the gentleman visitor who’s just returning from the men’s room? Shall he unholster his Smith & Wesson and take-out Sister Martha since she’s the first person he sees with a gun?
And heaven forbid someone actually pulls the trigger and sends the rest of the congregation scrambling for their own sidearms.
I’ve been told that some historians believe Huey Long was possibly killed by one of his own bodyguards during the confusion of who was shooting versus who needed to be shot. And heck, those guys were professionals.
After thinking this over a number of times, I tend to believe I might have a little better chance of making it to the coffee and doughnuts in a church with one bad guy with a gun than with a church full of good guys with guns who aren’t quite sure who to shoot.
— Singleton lives in Livingston