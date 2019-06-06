FRIDAY
SOCIAL MEDIA BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m., Opportunity Machine, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Suite 111, Lafayette. Field questions, troubleshoot, brainstorm ideas for business, and talk about new developments in favorite social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
'THE OFFICE' TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 p.m., Jefferson Street Pub, 500 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Test your trivia knowledge. The top three winning teams will receive cash and/or bar tab prizes.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"OUR PLACE IN SPACE" BY ALICIA CHAISSON: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W Vermilion St., Lafayette. This live-action sci-fi show will follow three heroes as they attempt to find a control planet that may hold the key for preserving Earth.
SATURDAY
KAYAKING 101: 2 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Escape the heat of the city to paddle the partially shaded waters while learning to pilot a kayak.
ARTWALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Take a stroll around downtown to enjoy the local culture through exhibits full of history, expression and talent from art collections to original paintings, jewelry, glasswork and textiles.
SUNDAY
CREOLE CULTURE DAY: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. This year’s theme is Les Femmes du Folklore, exploring and celebrating women found in Creole culture, historical and contemporary. Family-oriented, free event for all ages.
SHARING CIRCLE — TODAY'S CREOLE AND AFRICAN DIASPORA EXPERIENCES: 3 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. As part of Vermilionville's Creole Culture Day, Conversation Starters has been invited to lead a sharing circle where participants can discuss their Creole and African Diaspora experiences face-to-face, and listen to others.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Johnny Azari. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones