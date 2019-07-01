Charles Allen led a program on Louisiana wildflowers for the “Reflections in The Garden” program on June 3.
Allen is a retired University of Louisiana at Monroe professor and Colorado State University research associate. He has a bed-and-breakfast, Allen Acres (allenacresbandb.com), near Fort Polk featuring wildflowers, moths, butterflies, hummingbirds, nature tours and plant classes.
The “Reflections in The Garden” is a monthly lunch educational series about horticulture and gardening sponsored by the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, a nonprofit organization of people interested in horticulture and participating in and supporting gardens at Burden. More information is at burdengardens.com.
Small cell towers topic for FGBRCA meeting
Concern about the erection of 5G small cell towers in residential communities was the subject of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations meeting on June 13 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library.
Gary Patureau, organizer of the 5G Small Cell Tower Group, and Ed Lagucki, federation board director, gave information on issues related to the current plan of implementation of these towers in city-parish rights of way.
Concerns included: devaluation of property values, proper notification, aesthetics, location, densities allowed when other cell providers come into the market, health risks and safety.
ELHA hears about opioid epidemic
Dr. Ron Coe, Livingston Parish coroner, and Dr. William "Beau" Clark, East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, spoke to the Edward Livingston Historical Association on June 20 about the state's heroin epidemic and the overuse of opioids.
Coe, who became coroner in 2004, said homicides have trended upward, many being blamed on drug usage, especially fentanyl and heroin. Overdoses usually occur with multiple drugs, and most homicides are believed to be drug-related, he said.
Clark, who became coroner in 2014, said fentanyl use has increased at an alarming rate in East Baton. He said opioids are the worst epidemic that this country has faced and will ultimately kill more people than any other epidemic. He said drugs such as fentanyl could be used in terrorist attacks.
LSU alumna honored for voter efforts
Zoë Williamson, a St. Francisville native and May 2019 graduate of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication, was one of five young campus leaders from around the country recognized on June 22 by the Andrew Goodman Foundation for their dedication to ensuring fellow college students have access to polling places and voter registration services.
The Hidden Heroes Award honors those showing a commitment to continuing Andrew Goodman’s legacy of expanding civic engagement and defending democracy in their communities. Goodman was killed by the KKK in Mississippi while registering African Americans to vote in 1964.
Williamson studied political communication at LSU with a minor in political science. She served as a governor’s fellow in Louisiana government and worked in the governor’s communication office. She also previously served as LSU Student Government’s director of communications. As a Vote Everywhere Ambassador, Williamson helped lead Geaux Vote in expanding the organization’s structure, social media presence and cadre of volunteers; integrating voter registration into everyday student life and registering 2,500 students to vote; and creating one centralized polling place on LSU’s campus to make casting a ballot more accessible for all of LSU’s students.
