This is a tough time for us all, but that hasn't stopped people from reaching out to lend a helping hand. For upcoming stories we're calling Acts of Kindness, we want to know about them. It can be big or small: neighbors buying each other groceries, a laid-off worker getting a little help with bills, running errands for those who are housebound, a friend or family member reaching out to see how you are doing, etc.
If you want to be part of our coverage, send those Acts of Kindness to features@theadvocate.com.