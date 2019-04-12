Three well-known names -- and voices -- in Baton Rouge news talk radio have reportedly been let go by their employer.
Bill Profita, Kevin Gallagher, Clarence Buggs were terminated Friday by Guaranty Media, which operates Talk 107.3 FM, according to a WAFB-TV report.
Guaranty Media General Manager Gordy Rush reportedly said it was a "business decision."
"I'd like to thank Guaranty Media for the opportunity to host a morning talk radio program for these past 5 years. That came to an end this morning," Gallagher wrote on Facebook. "No hard feelings. Another great opportunity awaits. Meanwhile...I will do voice-overs for food."
Profita and Gallagher teamed up to host "AM Baton Rouge" from 6-10 a.m. weekday mornings.
Buggs hosted "The Clarence Buggs Show" from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays.
The report didn't say who or what would replace those two shows.