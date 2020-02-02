The Junior League of Baton Rouge is accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund through March 27.
Each year, the League's Community Assistance Fund provides at least $60,000 in grant funding to organizations serving the Baton Rouge community.
“These grants allow us to provide assistance to organizations with needs that align with our own vision of making lasting community change in the areas of health, education and cultural development,” said League President Namisha Patel-Vasanji.
The Community Assistance Fund assists nonprofit agencies with a 501(c)(3) designation in East Baton Rouge Parish with specific, short-term monetary needs up to $2,500.
To submit an application and for detailed guidelines and instructions, visit juniorleaguebr.org/community/caf.
Another application period will be held in the fall. The League also offers a small number of trained volunteers to support an organization by lending a hand at their community events.