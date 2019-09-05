FRIDAY
TATTOO ARTS CONVENTION: 2 p.m., New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The convention features tattoo artists, guests, contests and entertainment. $20-$40. www.villainarts.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
NOLA EDGE FILM FESTIVAL: 7:30 p.m., Zeitgeist Theatre & Lounge, 6621 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. The event includes screenings of short films, a showcase of short performance experiments from artists and a panel discussion following the films and performances. www.zeigeistnola.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
AKS BEAD AND JEWELRY SHOW: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Beads, jewelry and jewelry-making products are for sale, and there are beading classes. Also Saturday and Sunday. $5. www.aksshow.com.
"DOWNTON ABBEY" TEA: 2 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Windsor Court Hotel (Le Salon), 300 Gravier St., New Orleans. The afternoon Anglophile tea service is offered through September in advance of the release of the movie "Downton Abbey." A portion of proceeds benefits PBS station WYES. Reservations are required. $49.12. www.windsorcourthotel.com.
WHO DAT NATION RALLY & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 5 p.m., Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie. "The Nation Strikes Back" is the theme for the three-day music, food, arts and crafts gathering before New Orleans Saints home games begin. There are special VIP shows by Blood, Sweat and Tears and The Guess Who. Free on Friday ($10 donation to New Orleans Musicians Clinic is suggested); $10-$45 Saturday and Sunday. www.whodatnationevents.com.
SATURDAY
SAINTS KICKOFF RUN: 7:30 a.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Poydras St., New Orleans. The race starts at the 50-yard-line inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and ends at Champions Square. $20-$50. www.eventbrite.com.
DOWNRIVER FEST: 10 a.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The festival explores the environmental, cultural and economic impact of the river through music, panels, children’s activities and walking tours. Free admission. www.downriverfest.org.
KULTURABEND: 7 p.m., Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. “Alluring Vienna” features the music of Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin and Korngold performed by tenor Robert Wagner and pianist Nathan Sumrall. Food is available. Free admission.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN HOME SHOW: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Featuring vendors and displays of items for interiors and exteriors. There's a Langenstein's Food Festival, giveaways, tastings and more. $8. www.jaaspro.com.
SUNDAY
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS TOUR: 11 a.m., 1850 House, 523 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Look at the battle away from the battlefield, from lost locations of forts that protected the city, to Jackson’s headquarters, to events in the French Quarter related to the unfolding battle. $20-$25. www.friendsofthecabildo.com.
"THE PSYCHOLOGY OF THE WILDERNESS EXPERIENCE": 6:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, Dominion Auditorium, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Sierra Club fall speaker series features Tim Widell discussing restorative experiences in the wilderness and destruction for profit and greed. Free admission.
