Eighteen days! The doctor said, “eight to 10 days” but here it is, 18 days!
I’ve behaved as prescribed. I took all those nasty treatments and medicines. I’ve had too much soup and chamomile tea. I’ve been under the blankets on 80-degree days and slept through violent storms.
The doctor diagnosed pneumonia and assured me that many of her COVID-19 patients were doing better than I was. Small consolation, but finally, a break in my fever did comfort me.
Eighteen days! I woke up before anyone else this morning and did something BAD. I went to Albertsons for some food that I felt like eating, food not on the list, not prescribed.
I got in a warm car; it was 35 degrees outside. I was all bundled up and masked up. The store before sunrise was populated with only one man with a bag of Community Coffee and the crew stocking shelves. I smiled at everyone I saw. Through the masks they smiled back and said good morning. It very much was a good morning.
The cool, damp air is easier to breathe. Do those people rushing off to work even realize what an amazing thing it is to have a lung full of sweet air? Did they see that gorgeous mid-January sunrise? Did they hear the owl as they got into their cars before dawn? Will they marvel at the rising sun that catches the dew and turns it to diamonds, or see the mist like a sweet breath over the cane fields? Will they see the wonder of the dawn? Will their day be filled with gratitude, like mine is?
I spent my 18 days in worry over every breath, in my own prison. Today, I broke out. I will still take that awful medicine and sit under my blanket away from family and friends, but not sunlight or hope. I know not to make any real plans to see the grandchildren any time soon and that there are still three days of meds in the bottle, which might yet have to get a refill.
My little predawn adventure opened the window, though. I didn’t just breathe soft, fresh air but the goodness of life. Kindness. Good work. Happy people. Eighteen days! I am ready for this open window.
— Dawkins lives in Lafayette.