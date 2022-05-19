When Sonny Cranch, a longtime customer of Cottonwood Books, learned that the beloved Baton Rouge bookstore was closing, he launched a fundraising drive to keep the store open as a nonprofit.
That campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, and Cottonwood is officially out of business. Even so, Cranch’s experience yields some valuable lessons for bookstores and their customers across Louisiana.
Fundraising drives like the one spearheaded by Cranch are rarely successful in saving community bookstores poised for closure, Gary Goodman points out in his recent memoir, “The Last Bookseller.” Goodman, now mostly retired after years of running his own bookstore in Minnesota, suggests that the best way to keep bookshops open is the tried-and-true formula: Make them viable by supporting them as customers.
Jeff Deutsch offers a slightly different take on things in his new book, “In Praise of Good Bookstores.” He runs Chicago’s Seminary Co-Op Bookstores, which went to a not-for-profit model in 2019, depending on a mix of store sales and financial donations to stay afloat. Deutsch’s noble experiment might succeed in the long term, but whether it would work in smaller communities without such a critical mass of patrons is a real question.
While Goodman’s assessment of bookstore economics seems more practical, Deutsch’s book is worthwhile for its argument that good bookstores can have a role beyond the mission of a typical business. They’re places where people from all walks of life can find the kind of common ground so woefully lacking these days.
I thought about this the other day when I interviewed Azar Nafisi for a magazine story. Nafisi, who grew up in Iran, is best known as the author of “Reading Lolita in Tehran,” her 2003 memoir about the dangers she faced while reading Western literature under an oppressive government. Nafisi now lives in the United States, where she counts bookstores as part of the cultural fabric that helps support independent thought. In “The Republic of Imagination,” her 2014 book, Nafisi argues that bookstores, museums, libraries and newspapers create the kind of climate where free people can thrive. When they close, she suggests, we’re all a little bit weaker.
As private enterprises, bookstores have no special mandate to stay open if customers aren’t around. The good news is that their demise isn’t inevitable. In fact, as my friend Lewis Buzbee pointed out in a recent magazine essay, new bookstores are still opening across the country. Here in south Louisiana, good bookstores remain — too many, in fact, to name here. Even chain bookstores, long derided as the bitter rival of independent shops, have their place, The New York Times recently reported. With its imposing national footprint, a chain can keep publishers interested in physical bookstores, a plus for all kinds of shops.
Maybe, as readers, we should use our dollars to support local bookstores wherever we can. It’s a goal to keep in mind as another summer reading season begins.
Email Danny Heitman at danny@dannyheitman.com.