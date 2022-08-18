Dorothy Kendrick knew Angela Gregory's story couldn't be condensed into a small segment of a weekly arts program.
The program, in this case, is Louisiana Public Broadcasting's "Art Rocks!" of which Kendrick is the producer. The show features Louisiana's past and present artists, and one of the segments was to feature the West Baton Rouge Museum's new exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture."
The show is a permanent exhibit at the museum, and displays, among other pieces, Gregory's plaster maquettes for her reliefs of key historical figures on the exterior of Louisiana's State Capitol.
The State Capitol works were what Kendrick was most familiar with before she visited the Gregory show in Port Allen.
"I didn't realize the expanse of her work," Kendrick said. "I knew then we had to do something more."
That "something more" resulted in the documentary "Angela Gregory: A Legacy Chiseled in Stone," premiering at 7 p.m. Monday on LPB, Channel 27. The premiere will be followed by an encore at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The show also can be streamed at lpb.org/youtube.
The documentary includes interviews with Lauren Davis, curator at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol; Susan Hymel, Angela Gregory historian; Deborah Luke, sculptor and former student of Gregory; and Elizabeth Chubbuck Weinstein, guest curator for West Baton Rouge Museum.
All of their stories come together to tell that of Gregory, a sculptor of extraordinary talent who made her name in the art world during a time when the field was dominated by men.
In addition to the State Capitol, her work also graces a district courthouse and university campuses. Gregory also crafted a series of Black sculptures, the most well-known of which is the bust of a young woman, "La Belle Augustine," and her "Plantation Madonna," depicting a plantation worker with her children.
The New Orleans native's dream of being a sculptor began in childhood, an aspiration encouraged by her mother. She studied at Newcomb College, then accepted a scholarship to the Paris Branch of the Parsons School of Fine and Applied Arts to study illustrative advertising.
But her true intent in Paris was finding a way to study with Auguste Rodin's successor, Antoine Bourdelle, with whom she studied for two years.
Gregory returned to New Orleans and was 25 years old when she was given the commission to sculpt the pelicans for the New Orleans Criminal District Court Building.
She later served as an assistant architectural engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans during World War II, using her talents to design camouflage.
Kendrick used her own photos of Gregory's art when she first started working on the documentary. Her executive producer, Linda Midgett, loved the project, but said Kendrick needed video and recommended videographer Kirk Robertson for the job.
Kendrick began working on the documentary last fall, but had to postpone it for other projects between January and April. She finally wrapped it up in July.
"It was great to work with Susan Hymel and the others," Kendrick said. "Susan had all the research, and I got to the point where I just let all of the people tell their own stories. They are the experts, and they're passionate. They're the best at telling Angela Gregory's story."
'Angela Gregory: A Legacy Chiseled in Stone'
7 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26
WLPB, Channel 27