The year was 1969 and my Bossier City cousins were mad at me — again. They had come to visit us at my grandparents’ farm in Ferriday, and they wanted to play outside. However, I was digging in my grandmother’s trunk — again. I saw myself as a true detective, a real Nancy Drew. My daddy said I was just nosy.
Then I discovered it — a birth certificate for a Wilma Speed, female, born May 14, 1932, in Oak Grove, Louisiana. It had my paternal grandparents’ names as the parents. What?
It was nestled inside a small paper baby book. The first page of the book said, "Best Wishes — Economy Drug Company, The Rexall Store, Oak Grove, La."
Only one bit of information was recorded: She weighed 10 pounds at birth.
With my cousins in tow, I went tearing into the kitchen. The questions poured out of my 9-year-old self. Who was Wilma? I only know of Uncle David, my daddy, Uncle Ed, Uncle Bill, then the girls, Aunt JoAnna, Aunt Geraldine and then Uncle Quentin. Where is Oak Grove? Babies can weigh 10 pounds? And on and on and on.
My grandmother arose from the kitchen table and went to get the coffeepot. My grandfather quietly went outside. The quiet at that table was deafening.
My daddy said, "We will discuss this later. Now go play!" His look meant it, so we did.
As my dad, me and my mom drove home, I started with the questions again. He said Wilma was his sister, my aunt. They lived in Oak Grove, a town to the north, before they moved to Ferriday. Yes, he and his three brothers were born first, then Maw got her girl, Wilma (Can you imagine the joy?).
But, unfortunately, they all came down with a fever in 1934. The boys recovered, but Wilma died at age 2.
My mind was racing. Imagine having four boys, then a girl, just to be lost to a fever. My daddy said this was common back then. Most families lost one or more children to childhood illnesses.
I have kept that baby book and birth certificate all these years.
With what we are all going through now, it makes it even more poignant. There have always been viruses, and there always will be. They will continue to wreak havoc and suffering. But, I am thankful we have vaccines and scientists, and, if we use our common sense, life will go on.
I like to remember Wilma. She was probably a blonde, sweet thing during her 2 short years like her two sisters that later followed. And I read with sadness the note of congratulations in that drugstore baby book: "To the mother and new baby are sent best wishes that life's richest blessings may shine upon them as the golden chairs of affection draw them ever closer through the years to come."
— Walsh lives in Baton Rouge