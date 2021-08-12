Pete Soderbergh charmed Baton Rouge listeners in the mid-1990s with his radio show, “Pete’s Swinging Sunday Morning.”
On the air, Soderbergh and his warm, ripe-for-radio voice embraced his large audience.
“It’s Sunday again,” he says in a program from June 1997. “Aren’t you pleased? Lauren’s here in the out room, poised to take your messages. Please phone in sometime during the program.”
Soderbergh’s “Swinging Sunday Morning” returns at 8 a.m. Sunday to its original home, WBRH-FM. The radio station at Baton Rouge Magnet High School will rebroadcast the show every third Sunday of the month.
A professor and former dean in the LSU College of Education, the late Soderbergh made big band and swing music his show’s core curriculum, but the program was much more than that.
Soderbergh played popular music from 1920 to 1960, performed humorous skits and affectionately read the names of his listeners. In the 1997 show previously mentioned, the former actor performs his recurring character, the Old Timer, a fictional weekend custodian, and plays both roles in a sketch featuring the classic movie couple Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara.
Rob Payer, WBRH production and program director, was one of Soderbergh’s many fans.
“Pete’s listeners responded to the joy he experienced doing the show,” Payer said. “He played wonderful stuff, recordings I wasn’t familiar with, and he’d give you a great history of the music.”
A Brooklyn native who came to LSU in 1976 from the University of Virginia, Soderbergh possessed academic expertise in music and film. His passion for movies influenced the fifth of his and Mary Ann “Midge” Bernard Soderbergh’s six children, Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh.
Soderbergh broadcast his final program on Feb. 15, 1998. He suffered a cerebral hemorrhage later that day and died two days later at 69. LSU Chancellor William Jenkins declared two days of mourning on campus, including flags flown at half-staff.
At LSU, Soderbergh had also been director of the Office of Academic Development and instrumental in the construction of the LSU War Memorial on the parade ground. A decorated Korean War veteran and former Marine Corps captain, his many books included three histories of women in the Marines.
The late Danny Dean, then general manager of WBRH, cited Soderbergh’s death as a personal loss.
“I don’t know anyone who was more gentle-spirited and kind than him,” Dean said.
The Sunday morning after her father’s death, Soderbergh’s daughter, Mary, subbed for him at WBRH.
“It was hard to go in and do that, but I didn’t want to lose a step,” she said last week from her home in Los Angeles. “I enjoyed it because it was something my dad loved. And I thought it was the right thing to do for people who had a connection to him but weren’t able to come to his funeral. We had a really nice response.”
When Mary Soderbergh and her siblings Steven, Susan, Katherine and Charles divided their father’s possessions, she obtained his meticulously-cared-for LPs and 45s. She also saved the dozens of Maxell cassette tapes of his radio show.
In February 2018, the seeds for Soderbergh’s radio return were sown when Mary and her siblings phoned pledges into the station during the fundraising drive that fell on the 20th anniversary weekend of their father’s final broadcast.
“We managed to raise a couple of thousand dollars within a few hours,” Mary Soderbergh said. “And we were hoping that some other people who remembered the show would call and pledge.”
Some time after the Soderbergh children’s contributions to WBRH, one of their father’s Sunday morning successors, Winston Day, told fellow Sunday host Gerald Lively that he’d come across a cassette recording he’d made of a Soderbergh program.
“It made me wonder if there were more tapes,” Lively said. “And I remembered Pete telling me one day that someone was recording his show for him.”
In May, Lively called Mary Soderbergh, who confirmed the existence of the tapes and gladly sent them to him. In June, after Lively determined the tape’s audio quality was excellent, he began the painstaking process of converting them to digital files.
The return of “Pete’s Swinging Sunday Morning,” Lively said, has nothing to do with Soderbergh being the father of a famous movie director. A labor of love, the show deserves an encore.
“His program is so unique,” he said. “Pete was being the master educator, using all of his methods to get people to listen and enjoy what he was doing.”
“Pete’s Swinging Sunday Morning” will share the 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday slot with “Music on the Sunny Side of the Street,” featuring revolving hosts Lively, Day and Fritz McCameron.