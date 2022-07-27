Le Cercle de Bacchus honored its 2023 debutantes at its annual Past Presidents Reception July 24 at the Baton Rouge Country Club.
The 12 young women will be formally presented at the group’s 64th annual ball Jan. 28 at the Raising Canes River Center. The organization has continued its tradition since 1956.
Alyse Claire Casadaban is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is studying biology and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of James and Dianne Casadaban, and Roger and Helen Melancon. She is the daughter of Dr. Michael and Holly Casadaban.
Flora Elizabeth Demoss is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is majoring in political science and is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Ronald Gene Demoss and the late Linda Williams Demoss, and the late Russell Ayo Jr. and Elizabeth Dianne Bergeron. She is the daughter of Darren and Nicole Demoss.
Morgan Riley Allen Ezell is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends Southeastern Louisiana University, where she is majoring in early childhood education. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Bernard and Janet Mistretta, and Susan Allen. She is the daughter of Andrew and Monica Ezell.
Hudson Joy Graham is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends LSU, where she is studying biology in the Ogden Honors College and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Clark Graham and the late Joy Graham, and Laurie and Stephen Melancon. She is the daughter of Steven and Heather Graham.
Aldyn Paige Gremillion is a graduate of St Joseph’s Academy and attends the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she is studying psychology in the honors program and is a member of Chi Omega sorority. She is the granddaughter of Vicki and Elmo Savell, and Glenn and Fontaine Gremillion. She is the daughter of Bradley and Lisa Gremillion.
Alayna Agnes Landry is a graduate of the Baton Rouge International School and attends LSU, where she is studying political communication, Spanish and French. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and the LSU bat girls. She is the granddaughter of the late Fred Wyble and Peggy Wyble, and the late Curtis Landry Sr. and the late Agnes Landry. She is the daughter of Curtis and Kathie Landry.
Grace Elizabeth Roberts is a graduate of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School and attends Auburn University, where she is studying health services administration and business, and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Warren David and Sylvia Woodward, Jacqueline Anne Luck, and the late Dr. Robert E. Roberts. She is the daughter of Bob and Melanie Roberts.
Kathryn Isabelle Rothkamm is a graduate of St Joseph’s Academy and attends Fordham University, where she is majoring in international political economics and is a member of A Moment of Magic and Autism Speaks. She is the granddaughter of Jack and Phyllis Gober, the late Chester Rothkamm Sr., and the late Kathy Hidalgo. She is the daughter of Chester James and Kathryn Rothkamm.
Ashley Elizabeth Rotolo is a graduate of St Joseph’s Academy and attends Nicholls State University, where she is studying nursing and is a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She is the granddaughter of the late Charles Rotolo and Beverley Rotolo, the late Lester Hebert and Jean Hebert. She is the daughter of Bobby and Stacy Rotolo.
Mary Francis Sadler is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends the University of Oklahoma, where she is majoring in advertising and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She is the granddaughter of Mary Sayre and the late Bob Sayre, and Frank and Janice Sadler. She is the daughter of Chris and Sandy Sadler.
Mary Claire Usher is a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and attends LSU, where she is studying biology and Spanish, and is a member of Alpha Phi sorority. She is the granddaughter of James and Brenda Usher, and John and Priscilla Robert. She is the daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Usher.
Laurel Elizabeth Whittington is a graduate of Lee-Scott Academy and attends Auburn University, where she is majoring in public relations and is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She is the granddaughter of Dottie Whittington and the late Doyle Whittington, Brenda Bryant Gwin and the late Robert Gwin, and Dr. Mike Tucker. She is the daughter of Robert and Anna Beth Whittington.