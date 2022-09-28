Kelley Stein was dressed in a matching Halloween costume with her child, ready to give out candy to the children in her neighborhood. Instead, she didn’t see a single trick-or-treater that night.
Turns out her neighborhood, which lacked sidewalks and was poorly lit, wasn’t the best location for children to safely enjoy the holiday. Plus, word was, a neighborhood down the street gave out the “good” candy.
So, in 2010, Stein founded the 10/31 Consortium with Corey Tullier and Jamie Schexnayder to give kids a safe and happy Halloween and to make Baton Rouge a destination.
“We call ourselves a Halloween version of Toys for Tots because we are trying to give that classic, traditional, fun experience of Halloween to all children,” Stein said.
The consortium comprises two “arms,” Stein said, the krewe and the charitable side. Krewe members attend and host events as fundraisers for the charitable side of the organization. Throughout the year, 10/31 Consortium provides trick-or-treat assistance to neighborhoods, hosts a costume and candy drive and members bring gift bags to children who are hospitalized during Halloween.
The local nonprofit and krewe launched freecostumes.com this year, which is a landing page for all information about the signature costume and candy drive. The krewe collects items from businesses, organizations and individuals across Baton Rouge during the drive.
The organization also hosts the multiday Fifolet Halloween Festival, which includes a parade, costume ball, arts market, pub crawl, 5K and awards brunch. For the uninformed, "fifolet" is, according to Cajun folklore, a bright light in the swamp that is said to misdirect or disorient those who try to follow it.
Stein emphasizes the importance of Halloween traditions for children, saying that dressing up for the holiday is special, but not something that everyone can do.
“Whether they can’t afford a costume or they don’t live in an area that’s safe enough for trick or treat, they’re missing out on holiday memories that so many people just take for granted,” Stein said.
Originally, the organization provided costumes to the Baton Rouge Big Buddy Program. One year they had leftover costumes, so they decided to host a giveaway. Stein said people were arriving hours early to get in line, and people from New Orleans came as well.
Through the process of giving away costumes, the group saw the need to host a donation drive because of the rising price of costumes.
“Our annual drive is a welcome relief for local families in need who are looking to participate in Halloween traditions,” Lance Martin, the program's chair, said in a press release.
The organization has had an impact on children in the community, but also on neighborhoods. Particularly, in Melrose Place, a resident reached out to the group for trick-or-treat assistance. Through donations and efforts from the community, Stein said the group was able to outfit every child in the neighborhood in a costume, whereas in years before, children were trick or treating in their school uniforms. They were also able to donate candy to older residents who were on a fixed income.
Now, residents are active in other neighborhood activities like Easter egg hunts and barbecues.
Along with the costume and candy drive, 10/31 Consortium hosts a parade, which includes a king, queen, grand marshal and kids court prince and princess. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank truck leads the parade, and krewe members ask attendees to bring nonperishable food donations. Volunteers from the Food Bank push grocery carts around the truck to collect items.
Stein explained that they were also the first krewe to ban plastic beads; instead, members throw candy, toys and homemade upcycled items.
“This group is attainable to everyone. We want everyone to feel welcome,” Stein said. “Becoming a member is only $31 a year ... yes, it is Halloween and yes, it is fun and creative, but there’s also a deeper meaning.”
The 10/31 Consortium will host a costume giveaway day beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Fifolet Halloween Festival will be held Oct. 27-30 in downtown Baton Rouge, and the parade will be Oct. 29 downtown, starting on Government Street.
For more information on the organization and to find a donation drop-off location, visit freecostumes.com