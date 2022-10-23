When I was a child, magician Uri Geller thrived on the talk show circuit by claiming that he could bend a spoon with his mind. I thought this was impossible until I became a parent, when I decided that fathers might sometimes nudge their children purely by the power of thought.
I first used my formidable gift when our daughter learned to ride a bike. As she rolled away from me for her inaugural glide down the driveway, I jogged a few feet behind her, my arms seesawing like the sides of a scale.
As a puppeteer works the strings of a marionette, I was hoping, through the sorcery of some invisible threads between father and child, to keep her straight and beyond harm.
Flapping while my daughter steered through her initial moments without training wheels, I shouted words of encouragement across the yard: “Keep moving. Don’t be afraid to stumble. You’ll find your balance. It’s going to be a great ride.”
After some scraped elbows and skinned knees, our daughter triumphed with her tiny bicycle. She learned to navigate many other milestones as she grew into a young woman. Then came an evening when she introduced us to a young man who seemed the real deal.
He looked like a life partner, something I felt but avoided declaring too loudly. A dear friend and fellow father had once cautioned me against talking up favored matches for your children, since kids have a way of doing the opposite of what you want.
By default, I turned to the old technique I’d once marshaled to help our daughter master her bicycle. If I couldn’t talk these two people into a lifetime commitment, maybe I could silently bring them together by paternal willpower.
I had my work cut out for me. After graduating college, my daughter and her boyfriend moved to opposite ends of the country. Promotions and subsequent moves brought them closer together, but growing careers continued to mean lives in different cities.
A global pandemic arrived, bringing its own complications. But the rise of remote work ultimately made it possible for the two lovebirds to nest in the same town. Last year, my daughter’s boyfriend asked me for her hand in marriage.
I’d like to think that my silent wishing made it all possible, but like Geller’s magic trick, the force of fatherly guidance involves a good bit of illusion. It’s the conceit of any parent to think that you’re pushing your children where they need to go. Eventually, you learn that they’re really moving themselves.
That came to mind this month as I walked our daughter down the aisle and embraced the man who loves her as much as I do.
Sitting in the pew as they exchanged vows, I softly mouthed some old advice: “Keep moving. Don’t be afraid to stumble. You’ll find your balance. It’s going to be a great ride.”
