Woman’s Hospital is pulling back the proverbial curtain on women’s most private concerns in a new podcast, "UNprivate Parts."
In the posdcast, hosted by WAFB news anchor Elizabeth Vowell, you can hear from medical professionals and everyday women as they discuss honest topics like uncomfortable sadness after having a baby, painful sex, peeing a little when you sneeze, infertility, how life changes after cancer, menopause, weight loss and more, according to a news release.
The first four episodes — the first one is now available with the next three will be released on Thursdays in August — will cover topics that women experience during pregnancy and after childbirth.
In the first episode, "Baby Blues or More?," Vowell has a conversation with Dr. Amber Parden, a psychiatrist at Woman’s Hospital, about mental health issues that moms face, how to manage the many different emotions that follow giving birth and how to know if they need support from a mental health professional.
You can subscribe to UNprivate Parts on Apple, Spotify, Google or wherever podcasts are available, or find episodes online at womans.org/podcast. You also can stream the video version on a smart TV through the WAFB+ app.